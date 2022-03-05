KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (March 4, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 44,551.35 High: 44,723.19 Low: 44,457.55 Net Change: 25.63 Volume (000): 62,842 Value (000): 3,651,687 Makt Cap (000) 1,831,404,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,056.19 NET CH. (-) 121.59 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,241.29 NET CH. (+) 24.40 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,013.30 NET CH. (+) 3.69 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,785.57 NET CH. (-) 62.49 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,083.59 NET CH. (-) 22.10 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,399.44 NET CH. (+) 17.27 ------------------------------------ As on: 4-March-2022 ====================================

