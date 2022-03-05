ANL 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (March 4, 2022). ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report 05 Mar, 2022

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (March 4, 2022).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 44,551.35
High:                      44,723.19
Low:                       44,457.55
Net Change:                    25.63
Volume (000):                 62,842
Value (000):               3,651,687
Makt Cap (000)         1,831,404,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  9,056.19
NET CH.                   (-) 121.59
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  5,241.29
NET CH.                    (+) 24.40
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 10,013.30
NET CH.                     (+) 3.69
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  5,785.57
NET CH.                    (-) 62.49
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,083.59
NET CH.                    (-) 22.10
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,399.44
NET CH.                    (+) 17.27
------------------------------------
As on:                  4-March-2022
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

