05 Mar, 2022
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (March 4, 2022).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 44,551.35
High: 44,723.19
Low: 44,457.55
Net Change: 25.63
Volume (000): 62,842
Value (000): 3,651,687
Makt Cap (000) 1,831,404,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,056.19
NET CH. (-) 121.59
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,241.29
NET CH. (+) 24.40
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,013.30
NET CH. (+) 3.69
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,785.57
NET CH. (-) 62.49
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,083.59
NET CH. (-) 22.10
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,399.44
NET CH. (+) 17.27
------------------------------------
As on: 4-March-2022
====================================
