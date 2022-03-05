KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================= NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME ========================================================= Summit Bank Limited 07-03-2022 11:00 Data Textiles Limited 07-03-2022 11:00 Pakistan Oxygen Ltd 07-03-2022 14:00 National Bank of Pakistan 08-03-2022 12:00 Philip Morris (Pakistan) Ltd 08-03-2022 11:30 Cnergyico PK Limited 08-03-2022 14:30 Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd 08-03-2022 13:45 Pakistan International Airlines Corporation Ltd 10-03-2022 11:30 Jahangir Siddiqui & Co. Ltd 10-03-2022 12:15 =========================================================

