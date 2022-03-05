Markets
Open market rates of foreign currencies
05 Mar, 2022
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Friday (March 4, 2022).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ (O/M) 177.70 178.20 DKK 25.90 26.00
SAUDIA RIYAL 47.10 47.50 NOK 19.61 19.71
UAE DIRHAM 48.10 48.60 SEK 17.92 18.02
EURO 194.00 196.00 AUD $ 129.00 130.00
UK POUND 235.00 238.00 CAD $ 137.80 139.30
JAPANI YEN 1.51515 1.53515 INDIAN RUPEE 2.20 2.40
CHF 191.28 192.28 CHINESE YUAN 26.80 27.80
AFGHAN AFGHANI 1.60 1.90
=========================================================================
