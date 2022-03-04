ANL 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
ASC 12.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.44%)
ASL 12.87 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.26%)
AVN 96.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-2.01%)
BOP 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
CNERGY 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
FFL 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FNEL 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.09%)
GGGL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.12%)
GGL 17.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.82%)
GTECH 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.93%)
HUMNL 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
KEL 3.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
KOSM 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.71%)
MLCF 32.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.46%)
PACE 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.6%)
PIBTL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
PRL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.65%)
PTC 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.36%)
SILK 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.09%)
TELE 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.02%)
TPL 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-4.02%)
TPLP 29.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.1%)
TREET 34.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1%)
TRG 78.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.47%)
UNITY 27.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.66%)
WAVES 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.69%)
WTL 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.09%)
YOUW 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.08%)
BR100 4,513 Decreased By -4.1 (-0.09%)
BR30 16,575 Decreased By -101.3 (-0.61%)
KSE100 44,551 Increased By 25.6 (0.06%)
KSE30 17,429 Increased By 19 (0.11%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,248
1124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,512,707
95324hr
Sindh
569,338
Punjab
502,264
Balochistan
35,361
Islamabad
134,519
KPK
216,614
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Aseefa Bhutto Zardari injured in drone accident in Khanewal

  • Receives several stitches and advised rest
BR Web Desk 04 Mar, 2022

**Pakistan Peoples Party (PP) leader Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari got injured on Friday after being hit by a drone camera during her party’s anti-government march in Punjab's Khanewal on Friday, Aaj News reported. **

Aseefa was standing alongside her brother and PPP co-chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari when the drone hit her.

According to Aaj News, Aseefa sustained an injury just above her right eye and received several stitches. She was moved to the PPP House in Multan, where she underwent a detailed checkup and was advised by the doctors to take a rest.

Following the incident, Bilawal’s security staff got hold of the drone operator. Bilawal was quoted as saying that it was not clear whether the incident was an accident or intentional.

Government reacts promptly

Punjab government spokesperson Hassan Khawar said that the government responded immediately after the incident.

Maryam Nawaz inquires Aseefa’s health

Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz inquired about Aseefa’s health on Twitter.

“Hope you are not hurt,” she wrote.

Bilawal shares update

Later, Bilawal shared an update about her health on Twitter, saying his sister received “several stitches on deep lacerations.”

“The wounds will take some time to heal but she is now recovering,” he added.

Asifa bhutto drone camera anti government long march

Comments

1000 characters

Aseefa Bhutto Zardari injured in drone accident in Khanewal

At least 56 killed, 200 injured in Peshawar bomb blast

Pakistan confident of defending $1.5bn fuel subsidy at IMF review: finance ministry

Australian legend Shane Warne dies of suspected heart attack: Fox Sports

Outrage as Russian forces attack Ukrainian nuclear plant

Putin denies Russia bombing Ukrainian cities

Rupee closes the week with marginal gain against the US dollar

India urges ceasefire in Ukrainian city to evacuate students

Ton-up Imam-ul-Haq punishes faltering Australia in first Test

KSE-100 ends jittery session with marginal gain, volume dries up further

Read more stories