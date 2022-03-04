Aseefa Bhutto Zardari injured in drone accident in Khanewal

**Pakistan Peoples Party (PP) leader Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari got injured on Friday after being hit by a drone camera during her party’s anti-government march in Punjab's Khanewal on Friday, Aaj News reported. **

Aseefa was standing alongside her brother and PPP co-chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari when the drone hit her.

According to Aaj News, Aseefa sustained an injury just above her right eye and received several stitches. She was moved to the PPP House in Multan, where she underwent a detailed checkup and was advised by the doctors to take a rest.

Following the incident, Bilawal’s security staff got hold of the drone operator. Bilawal was quoted as saying that it was not clear whether the incident was an accident or intentional.

Government reacts promptly

Punjab government spokesperson Hassan Khawar said that the government responded immediately after the incident.

Maryam Nawaz inquires Aseefa’s health

Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz inquired about Aseefa’s health on Twitter.

“Hope you are not hurt,” she wrote.

Bilawal shares update

Later, Bilawal shared an update about her health on Twitter, saying his sister received “several stitches on deep lacerations.”

“The wounds will take some time to heal but she is now recovering,” he added.