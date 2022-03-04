ANL 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
ASC 12.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.44%)
ASL 12.87 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.26%)
AVN 96.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-2.01%)
BOP 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
CNERGY 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
FFL 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FNEL 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.09%)
GGGL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.12%)
GGL 17.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.82%)
GTECH 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.93%)
HUMNL 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
KEL 3.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
KOSM 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.71%)
MLCF 32.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.46%)
PACE 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.6%)
PIBTL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
PRL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.65%)
PTC 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.36%)
SILK 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.09%)
TELE 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.02%)
TPL 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-4.02%)
TPLP 29.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.1%)
TREET 34.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1%)
TRG 78.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.47%)
UNITY 27.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.66%)
WAVES 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.69%)
WTL 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.09%)
YOUW 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.08%)
BR100 4,513 Decreased By -4.1 (-0.09%)
BR30 16,575 Decreased By -101.3 (-0.61%)
KSE100 44,551 Increased By 25.6 (0.06%)
KSE30 17,429 Increased By 19 (0.11%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,248
1124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,512,707
95324hr
Sindh
569,338
Punjab
502,264
Balochistan
35,361
Islamabad
134,519
KPK
216,614
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

FTSE 100 eyes worst week in 13 months as Ukraine crisis deepens

UK's FTSE 100 slumped on Friday and was on course for its largest weekly decline in over a year as signs that...
Reuters 04 Mar, 2022

UK's FTSE 100 slumped on Friday and was on course for its largest weekly decline in over a year as signs that Russia's invasion of Ukraine was intensifying rattled investors.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index fell 2.8% in a global selloff sparked by news of a fire near Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant - the largest of its kind in Europe - following fighting with Russian forces.

Financials lost 4.0%, leading losses on the index, with HSBC, Prudential, Lloyds Banking Group and Barclays all down 2% to 3.5%.

"People are nervous around the Ukraine headlines and nobody wants to own stocks. It's Friday and nobody knows what will happen over the weekend, which adds to the risk averseness," said Keith Temperton, a sales trader at Forte Securities.

The London Stock Exchange said it had suspended with immediate effect trading in stocks of several Russian-based companies, including Sistema and Magnit.

The commodity-heavy benchmark index has now erased all its gains this year to trade 4.5% lower, but has still fared better than its European peers thanks to a rally in metal and oil prices.

The domestically focussed mid-cap index slipped 2.8%. It index is down nearly 6.4% for the week, on track for its biggest weekly loss since March 2020.

Marks & Spencer fell 3.1% after the food and clothing retailer said on Thursday it had suspended shipments to its Turkish franchisee's Russian business.

Hammerson declined 0.6% despite the mall operator reporting a smaller annual loss and a drop in debt levels.

While Hays Plc slipped 7.3% after the recruitment agency said on Thursday it has decided to close its offices in Moscow and St Petersburg and cease all its business activity and exit Russia.

FTSE 100

Comments

1000 characters

FTSE 100 eyes worst week in 13 months as Ukraine crisis deepens

Russian forces 'occupy' Ukraine nuclear power station

Pak-Uzbek cooperation in diverse areas: Pacts, including PTA, MoUs signed

Oil rebounds on escalating Ukraine conflict

PTV attack case: President Arif Alvi says does not want to avail immunity

Business plan summoned: NA panel approves EXIMBP bill

US says Iran nuclear deal 'close' but not certain

Firecracker explosion in India kills at least 11

Xiaomi inaugurates smartphone manufacturing facility in Pakistan

G-20 DSSI framework: EAD, Saudi Fund sign two debt suspension pacts

Immovable properties in 40 major cities: FBR revises valuation rates downwards

Read more stories