ANL 12.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.7%)
ASC 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.08%)
ASL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.28%)
AVN 97.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.72%)
BOP 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
CNERGY 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.26%)
FFL 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
FNEL 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
GGGL 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.52%)
GGL 18.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.46%)
GTECH 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
KEL 3.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.63%)
KOSM 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.47%)
MLCF 32.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.25%)
PACE 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 6.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
PTC 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.12%)
SILK 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
SNGP 34.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.23%)
TELE 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.16%)
TPL 12.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.32%)
TPLP 29.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.4%)
TREET 34.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.83%)
TRG 79.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
UNITY 27.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.7%)
WAVES 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.04%)
WTL 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.09%)
YOUW 6.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,514 Decreased By -3 (-0.07%)
BR30 16,594 Decreased By -81.8 (-0.49%)
KSE100 44,559 Increased By 32.9 (0.07%)
KSE30 17,433 Increased By 22.9 (0.13%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,248
1124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,512,707
95324hr
Sindh
569,338
Punjab
502,264
Balochistan
35,361
Islamabad
134,519
KPK
216,614
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

S&P drags Russia's rating deeper into junk territory

Ratings agency S&P Global on Thursday cut Russia's credit rating deeper into junk territory as fresh...
Reuters 04 Mar, 2022

Ratings agency S&P Global on Thursday cut Russia's credit rating deeper into junk territory as fresh international sanctions triggered by its invasion of Ukraine, and the nation's own protective measures, ramped up default risk.

S&P downgraded the sovereign rating to "CCC-minus" from "BB-plus" less than a week after dropping it from investment grade.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the biggest attack on a European state since World War Two, has thrown its financial markets into turmoil after several countries imposed sanctions and global brands exited the nation in droves.

"The downgrade follows the imposition of measures that we believe will likely substantially increase the risk of default," the agency said.

New restrictions from the G7 countries and capital controls introduced by the Russian government to protect the rouble could constrain the nation's ability to pay its debt, S&P said.

The ratings agency also warned of further downgrades as it kept the sovereign on negative watch.

"We expect to resolve the CreditWatch placement once we have more clarity on the technical ability and/or willingness of the government to honor its debt obligations in full and on time."

The ability to honor debt obligations is already in question. Russia's National Settlement Depository said Thursday that coupon payouts due Wednesday on the country's OFZ government bonds had been made only to local holders, citing a central bank order barring payments to foreigners.

Russia has over $700 million worth of government bond payments due this month. Its ample reserves would allow to cover those payments, but a freeze on some assets and other measures could affect its ability to make them.

Five-year credit default swaps, the cost to insure against a Russian default, this week traded near 2,000 basis points from just over 200 bps in mid-February. Those were quoted Thursday around 1,300 bps.

Rating agencies Fitch and Moody's downgraded Russia's rating by six notches to junk status on Wednesday, saying Western sanctions threw into doubt Russia's ability to service debt and would weaken the economy. That sent the Russian rouble to record lows against the dollar and euro on Thursday.

Moody's S&P Global

Comments

1000 characters

S&P drags Russia's rating deeper into junk territory

Russian forces 'occupy' Ukraine nuclear power station

Pak-Uzbek cooperation in diverse areas: Pacts, including PTA, MoUs signed

Oil rebounds as escalating Ukraine conflict raises supply concerns

PTV attack case: President Arif Alvi says does not want to avail immunity

Business plan summoned: NA panel approves EXIMBP bill

US says Iran nuclear deal 'close' but not certain

G-20 DSSI framework: EAD, Saudi Fund sign two debt suspension pacts

Immovable properties in 40 major cities: FBR revises valuation rates downwards

Two-day virtual discussions with IMF begin today

Rs5/unit power relief: Details to be unveiled today

Read more stories