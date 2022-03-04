ANL 12.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.7%)
ASC 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.08%)
ASL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.28%)
AVN 97.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.72%)
BOP 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
CNERGY 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.26%)
FFL 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
FNEL 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
GGGL 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.52%)
GGL 18.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.46%)
GTECH 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
KEL 3.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.63%)
KOSM 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
MLCF 32.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
PACE 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 6.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
PTC 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.12%)
SILK 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
SNGP 34.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.43%)
TELE 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.02%)
TPL 12.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.32%)
TPLP 29.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.27%)
TREET 34.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.83%)
TRG 79.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
UNITY 27.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.7%)
WAVES 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.69%)
WTL 1.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.54%)
YOUW 6.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
BR100 4,514 Decreased By -3 (-0.07%)
BR30 16,594 Decreased By -81.8 (-0.49%)
KSE100 44,559 Increased By 32.9 (0.07%)
KSE30 17,433 Increased By 22.9 (0.13%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,248
1124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,512,707
95324hr
Sindh
569,338
Punjab
502,264
Balochistan
35,361
Islamabad
134,519
KPK
216,614
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

At least 30 killed, over 50 injured in Peshawar imambargah bomb blast

  • Witnesses say gunfire was also heard prior to the explosion
BR Web Desk Updated 04 Mar, 2022

At least 30 people were killed and more than 50 injured, including children, in a suicide bomb blast in Peshawar's Kocha Risaldar, Aaj News reported on Friday.

Kocha Risaldar is near Qissa Khawni Bazar, where there have been several terrorist incidents in the past. Initial reports indicate the explosion took place in an imambargah during the time of Friday prayers.

Witnesses said gunfire could be heard prior to the explosion. As per Peshawar police, two men tried to enter a mosque and fired at the security personnel standing guard. As a result, one policeman was martyred while the other was injured. Following this, one of the attackers blew himself up.

Casualties are feared to rise as reports indicate the blast was of high intensity.

Police and rescue teams arrived at the scene soon after the incident and are shifting the injured to Lady Reading Hospital. An official of the Lady Reading said that 30 bodies were brought to the hospital so far.

At least three killed, 18 injured in blast on Quetta's Fatima Jinnah Road

The nature of the blast has yet to be ascertained.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan strongly condemned the terror attack and also summoned a detailed report.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid has also condemned the attack, saying he had directed the provincial chief secretary and inspector general of police to submit a report.

"Heart-wrenching terrorist incident in Peshawar in which so many precious lives have been lost. Words can't adequately condemn the sheer brutality," Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif tweeted.

Rise in attacks

Pakistan has seen an increase in attacks in recent months with several terrorism-related incidents being reported.

On Wednesday, at least three police personnel were killed, and 18 people injured in a blast on Quetta's Fatima Jinnah Road.

The blast occurred near a stationed police mobile.

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo strongly condemned the incident.

“Cowardly terrorists targeted innocent citizens in a terrorist attack,” he said in a statement.

“Efforts are being made to disrupt peace in Quetta and the province under a planned and well-thought-out conspiracy.”

blast Peshawar Peshawar's Kocha Risaldar

Comments

1000 characters

At least 30 killed, over 50 injured in Peshawar imambargah bomb blast

Pak-Uzbek cooperation in diverse areas: Pacts, including PTA, MoUs signed

Oil rebounds as escalating Ukraine conflict raises supply concerns

PTV attack case: President Arif Alvi says does not want to avail immunity

Business plan summoned: NA panel approves EXIMBP bill

US says Iran nuclear deal 'close' but not certain

G-20 DSSI framework: EAD, Saudi Fund sign two debt suspension pacts

Immovable properties in 40 major cities: FBR revises valuation rates downwards

Two-day virtual discussions with IMF begin today

Rs5/unit power relief: Details to be unveiled today

Read more stories