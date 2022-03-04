ANL 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
ASC 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.72%)
ASL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.6%)
AVN 97.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-0.83%)
BOP 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
CNERGY 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
FFL 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FNEL 7.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.32%)
GGL 18.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.92%)
GTECH 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.08%)
HUMNL 7.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.71%)
MLCF 32.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.77%)
PACE 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
PRL 12.41 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.06%)
PTC 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.99%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.61%)
SNGP 34.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.32%)
TELE 14.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.77%)
TPL 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.32%)
TPLP 29.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
TREET 34.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.52%)
TRG 79.80 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.81%)
UNITY 27.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
WAVES 14.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.42%)
WTL 1.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 6.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.69%)
BR100 4,526 Increased By 9.2 (0.2%)
BR30 16,725 Increased By 48.6 (0.29%)
KSE100 44,695 Increased By 168.9 (0.38%)
KSE30 17,478 Increased By 68.4 (0.39%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,248
1124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,512,707
95324hr
Sindh
569,338
Punjab
502,264
Balochistan
35,361
Islamabad
134,519
KPK
216,614
Mar 04, 2022
Palladium hits 7-1/2-month peak as Russia-Ukraine conflict deepens

Reuters 04 Mar, 2022

Palladium prices rose on Friday to a 7-1/2-month peak on supply concerns, while safe-haven demand kept gold on course for a fourth weekly gain in five, after Russia attacked a nuclear power plant in Ukraine, the largest of its kind in Europe.

Spot palladium was up 0.4% at $2,785.59, as of 0430 GMT. Earlier in the session, it hit its highest since mid-July at $2,835.48.

Russia accounts for 40% of the global production of the auto-catalyst metal used by automakers in catalytic converters to curb emissions.

The metal has gained 18% so far this week in what could be its best weekly rise since March 2020.

"There are two other interesting factors (apart from war premium) driving this market into a complete big shortage," said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.

"The supply chain is one, but if we look at other commodity markets right now, there's a buyer strike on virtually everything coming out of Russia. Palladium is no exception."

Meanwhile, spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,939.67 per ounce and was on track for a weekly gain of about 3%.

US gold futures climbed 0.3% to $1,941.10.

"Reports that a fire has broken out at Europe's largest nuclear plant in Zaporizhzhia have knocked the euro and seen a flight to safety into the yen and gold," said Matt Simpson, a senior market analyst at City Index.

Governments, including those of the United States and the European Union, have imposed sanctions on Russian individuals, companies, banks and the Russian central bank since the Kremlin sent troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Russia's finance ministry said it was halting purchases of foreign currency and gold for this year.

Spot silver shed 0.1% to $25.13 per ounce, but was set for a fifth consecutive weekly gain, while platinum rose 0.6% to $1,086.54.

