ANL 12.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.46%)
ASC 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.08%)
ASL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.28%)
AVN 97.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-1.71%)
BOP 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
CNERGY 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.26%)
FFL 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FNEL 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
GGGL 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.52%)
GGL 18.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.35%)
GTECH 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
HUMNL 7.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.63%)
KOSM 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
MLCF 32.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
PACE 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 6.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
PTC 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
SILK 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
SNGP 34.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.23%)
TELE 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.81%)
TPL 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.86%)
TPLP 29.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.23%)
TREET 34.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.83%)
TRG 78.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.32%)
UNITY 27.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.4%)
WAVES 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.69%)
WTL 1.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.54%)
YOUW 6.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,517 Increased By 0.1 (0%)
BR30 16,619 Decreased By -57.5 (-0.34%)
KSE100 44,579 Increased By 53.5 (0.12%)
KSE30 17,444 Increased By 34.6 (0.2%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,248
1124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,512,707
95324hr
Sindh
569,338
Punjab
502,264
Balochistan
35,361
Islamabad
134,519
KPK
216,614
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Pakistan lose Shafique after solid start in first Test

AFP Updated 04 Mar, 2022

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan lost opener Abdullah Shafique after a solid start before reaching 105-1 at lunch Friday on the opening day of the first Test against Australia in Rawalpindi.

Shafique miscued a lofted shot off spinner Nathan Lyon and was caught by Pat Cummins for 44 in the penultimate over of the two-and-a-half hour session, extended because of Friday prayers.

At the break, Imam-ul-Haq was unbeaten on 57 while Azhar Ali had yet to score after Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat on a dry and flat Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium pitch.

Australia seemed to have erred in their selection as they went into the Test -- their first in Pakistan in 24 years -- with three pacers, a fast-bowling allrounder and a lone spinner in Lyon.

In contrast, Pakistan included two spinners, a part-time slow bowler and two frontline pacers. Australia's pace bowlers did not take a wicket in the first session, and Lyon was brought into bowl in the eighth over.

Lyon, who so far has figures of 1-36, turned his first ball sharply and beat the bat for an unsuccessful caught behind appeal off the fourth.

Shafique hit a six in the spinner's third over, but the very next ball Lyon induced an edge to leg-slip -- only to see Travis Head drop a sharp chance with the batsman on 21.

Haq, playing his first Test since December 2019, was solid as he hooked Cummins for his eighth boundary to complete his third 50 in 12 Tests.

australia Naseem Shah Babar Azam Azhar Ali Pat Cummins Abdullah Shafique Hasan Ali

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan lose Shafique after solid start in first Test

Russian forces 'occupy' Ukraine nuclear power station

Pak-Uzbek cooperation in diverse areas: Pacts, including PTA, MoUs signed

Oil rebounds as escalating Ukraine conflict raises supply concerns

PTV attack case: President Arif Alvi says does not want to avail immunity

Business plan summoned: NA panel approves EXIMBP bill

US says Iran nuclear deal 'close' but not certain

G-20 DSSI framework: EAD, Saudi Fund sign two debt suspension pacts

Immovable properties in 40 major cities: FBR revises valuation rates downwards

Two-day virtual discussions with IMF begin today

Rs5/unit power relief: Details to be unveiled today

Read more stories