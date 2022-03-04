ANL 12.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.4%)
ASC 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.72%)
ASL 13.03 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.52%)
AVN 97.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.52%)
BOP 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
CNERGY 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
FFL 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
FNEL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.04%)
GGGL 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
GGL 18.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.65%)
GTECH 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.05%)
HUMNL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
KEL 3.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
KOSM 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.47%)
MLCF 33.07 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.75%)
PACE 3.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
PIBTL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
PRL 12.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
PTC 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
SILK 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.42%)
SNGP 34.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.66%)
TELE 14.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.77%)
TPL 12.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.08%)
TPLP 29.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.6%)
TREET 34.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.72%)
TRG 79.86 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.88%)
UNITY 27.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WAVES 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.35%)
WTL 1.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.63%)
YOUW 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.38%)
BR100 4,522 Increased By 4.3 (0.1%)
BR30 16,717 Increased By 40.5 (0.24%)
KSE100 44,631 Increased By 104.9 (0.24%)
KSE30 17,451 Increased By 41.1 (0.24%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,248
1124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,512,707
95324hr
Sindh
569,338
Punjab
502,264
Balochistan
35,361
Islamabad
134,519
KPK
216,614
Pakistan bat against Australia in Rawalpindi opener

Reuters 04 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and elected to bat in the opening test against Australia in Rawalpindi on Friday.

"The pitch looks nice so we'll try to put runs on the board," Babar said, predicting spinners would play a key role in the first match of the three-test series.

Having lost fast bowler Hasan Ali and seam-bowling all-rounder Faheem Ashraf to injuries, Pakistan added Naseem Shah to their pace attack spearheaded by Shaheen Afridi.

Australia's first tour of Pakistan in 24 years includes tests in Karachi and Lahore followed by four limited-overs matches in Rawalpindi.

Nathan Lyon was the lone specialist spinner complementing Australia's three-pronged pace attack led by skipper Pat Cummins.

The tourists also retained all-rounder Cameron Green, who was not even born when Australia last toured Pakistan in 1998.

Australia players will wear black armbands in memory of former wicketkeeper Rod Marsh who died aged 74 on Friday.

Teams:

Australia: Usman Khawaja, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wicketkeeper), Pat Cummins (captain), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (captain), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Iftikhar Ahmed, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah

Naseem Shah Babar Azam Pat Cummins Hasan Ali

