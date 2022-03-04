Imam-ul-Haq notches maiden Test century as Australia series opens

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq cracked a maiden Test century Friday to lead Pakistan's solid start in the first match of the series against Australia in Rawalpindi.

The 26-year-old left-hander struck Australian paceman Mitchell Starc through the covers to the boundary to reach three figures in the final session of play on the opening day after Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat.

Haq reached his hundred in 277 minutes off 220 balls, hitting 13 boundaries and two sixes as a near-capacity 12,000 fans erupted with joy at his achievement.

Pakistan were 192-1 with Haq's opening partner Abdullah Shafique (44) the only man out. The duo put on 105 for the opening wicket.

Haq, nephew of former Pakistan great Inzamam-ul-Haq, started his Test career with a match-winning knock of 74 against Ireland in Dublin in 2016.

His previous highest Test knock, of 76, came against Australia in Dubai in October 2018. This is his 12th Test.

He lost his place after a dismal tour of Australia in 2019 but was recalled on the back of a good performance in Pakistan's most recent domestic season.

Earlier updates

Pakistan lost opener Abdullah Shafique after a solid start before reaching 105-1 at lunch Friday on the opening day of the first Test against Australia in Rawalpindi.

Shafique miscued a lofted shot off spinner Nathan Lyon and was caught by Pat Cummins for 44 in the penultimate over of the two-and-a-half hour session, extended because of Friday prayers.

At the break, Imam-ul-Haq was unbeaten on 57 while Azhar Ali had yet to score after Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat on a dry and flat Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium pitch.

Australia seemed to have erred in their selection as they went into the Test -- their first in Pakistan in 24 years -- with three pacers, a fast-bowling allrounder and a lone spinner in Lyon.

In contrast, Pakistan included two spinners, a part-time slow bowler and two frontline pacers. Australia's pace bowlers did not take a wicket in the first session, and Lyon was brought into bowl in the eighth over.

Lyon, who so far has figures of 1-36, turned his first ball sharply and beat the bat for an unsuccessful caught behind appeal off the fourth.

Shafique hit a six in the spinner's third over, but the very next ball Lyon induced an edge to leg-slip -- only to see Travis Head drop a sharp chance with the batsman on 21.

Haq, playing his first Test since December 2019, was solid as he hooked Cummins for his eighth boundary to complete his third 50 in 12 Tests.