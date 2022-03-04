Rs5/unit power relief: Details to be unveiled today

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar is all set to unveil mechanism about reduction of Rs5 per unit in electricity rates across the country on Friday (today) after seeking approval from Prime Minister Imran Khan.

An official told Business Recorder that the relief will be applicable on domestic consumers, who have single-phase meters and who use 700 units monthly. However, the details of applicability of this relief to commercial users, if any, are still awaited.

However, the domestic consumers, who have Time of Use (ToU) meters, will not benefit from the announced relief.

The relief will be a mix of reduction in fuel price adjustment and base tariff, in case the impact of FPA is less than Rs5 per unit.

