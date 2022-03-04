Social acceptance of corruption deepens poverty: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that acceptability of corruption by the society is the main cause of poverty in the country.

Addressing as chief guest at the ceremony for operationalisation of Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Authority, the prime minister said it was unfortunate that corruption has become acceptable in the society, adding that all the countries, where corruption is prevalent, are facing poverty.

The premier underlined the need for character-building of the people through teachings of the Prophet Muhammad Peace Be upon Him (PBUH) to deal with the menace of corruption, rape, and child abuse, etc.

He said that the nation with inferior character cannot become great. He referred to the state of Medina where a transformation in the life of the people was brought by character-building.

He said that he was glad that after three months of efforts the concept of setting up this authority has become clear and the chairman of the authority, Dr Anis, outlined a complete roadmap with short, medium and long-term objectives.

The prime minister said that the establishment of this authority was necessary because youth does not have understanding about Islam and the life of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), and about the creation of this country.

The primer said that he was never taught in school why to follow the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH); instead, children were being taught to adopt Western democracy for development.

He added that the state of Medina was built on two principles: justice and rule of law, followed by character-building of the people and complete code of life for the people.

The prime minister stated that the present government had initiated programmes such as health cards, Ehsaas, and Panahgahs (shelters), on which no other government had ever spent so much money. He said that after coming to power he realised that of many things the government is unable to fix, morality and ethics have to be started from the basic level.

The prime minister said that morality of Western countries is far better and anybody who is found to have plundered the state money cannot be spared by the society. In this regard, he gave example of Singapore and England and that how the minister of Singapore committed suicide after being caught in corruption because he was not acceptable to society. He said that it was unfortunate that corruption has become acceptable in the society.

He said that flowers are showered while going to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) courts and one has gone abroad after billions of rupees of corruption and some people have been asking to let him speak on media channels.

The prime minister said unfortunately, rape and child abuse are increasing because cases were not being reported. The prime minister said that Purda (Hijab) is very important for family system, whereas, the West was bearing the brunt in the form of family destruction whose consequences are great on the life of the children.

He said that there is a need to educate the children about character-building. He said a bad leader always divide people while a good leader unites them as was done in the State of Medina, and by Nelson Mandela, and others.

