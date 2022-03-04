‘International Wildlife Day’ observed

ISLAMABAD: International Wildlife Day was observed on Thursday worldwide including Pakistan under the theme “Recovering key species for ecosystem restoration” to create awareness about endangered animals and plants and ways to fight against wildlife crime.

To mark the day, various organisations held events to draw attention towards conservation status of some of the most critically endangered species of wild fauna and flora.

Wildlife crime involves illegally selling and buying animal body parts, as well as stealing or killing animals that are protected by government laws.

Organisations like the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) and the United Nations (UN) want to end these crimes, so they promote the day by asking people to donate money to help rangers who protect endangered animals get equipment and training they need to stop wildlife crime.

