Pakistan

APNS condoles death of Sohail Dehlvi

Press Release 04 Mar, 2022

KARACHI: Sarmad Ali, President and Nazafreen Saigol Lakhani, Secretary General of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society have expressed profound grief on behalf of APNS office-bearers and members of the Executive Committee over the sad demise of Sohail Dehlvi son of Ajmal Dehlvi, Chief Editor, Daily Amn, Karachi.

The APNS offers condolence to the bereaved family and prays that Almighty Allah rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give them courage and patience to bear the irreparable loss.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

APNS Nazafreen Saigol Lakhani Sohail Dehlvi

Comments

Comments are closed.

