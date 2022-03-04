Complaints: Ogra’s performance unveiled

FAISALABAD: Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has received a total 80 thousand complaints, out of which relief was given to the 90 percent complainants, said Imran Ghaznavi Senior Executive Director C&MA.

Speaking at a public hearing on gas complaints in Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), he said in 2021 the consumers division of OGRA had disposed of 7282 complaints including 1341 regarding new connections. “Similarly, relief of Rs 181 million was passed on to the consumers as a result of their complaints”, he said and added that being a regulatory body, OGRA is organizing public hearings to give tangible relief to its consumers. He told that the first meeting in this regard was held in Peshawar while the second is now being held in FCCI.

He said OGRA has a comprehensive quasi-judicial system under which complaints could be lodged at different stages. He said that a report is sought on each and every complaint from the concerned gas distribution companies and matters are decided in a fair and free manner. “Appeals and review petitions against its decisions could also be filed’, he said and appreciated the positive and productive role of the FCCI in facilitating its members. He said that FCCI must invite concerned officials from the regulatory bodies in its meetings so that they could understand the core issues and resolve the same within the legal framework.

Earlier welcoming the guests from OGRA, FCCI president Atif Munir Sheikh said Faisalabad is the third major industrial, commercial and business city of Pakistan which was contributing 45 percent share in country’s total textile export in addition to catering to the 80 percent domestic needs of cloth and clothing.

He said around 300 industrial units have been established in M3 and Allama Iqbal Industrial Estates while investors from EU are also contemplating to launch joint ventures with their local counterparts. He mentioned the recent visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to China and said as a result of this successful tour, Chinese firms have also shown their interest in establishing hi-tech industrial units in Faisalabad.

He also highlighted the role of FCCI in bridging the gap between Government and business community and said that he had identified 9 public sector entities where FCCI was not represented.

Shahzad Iqbal Senior Executive Director CAD, Misbah Yaqoob Senior Executive Director Gas and Dr Abdul Basit Qureshi Registrar OGARA also heard the public complaints and assured to resolve the same at the earliest. Later President Atif Munir Sheikh presented FCCI shield to Imran Ghaznavi Senior Executive Director C&MA.

The meeting was also attended by Engineer Ihtasham Javed Central President All Pakistan Textile Processing Mills Association (APTPMA) in addition to the large number of grieved gas consumers.

