Activities of Karachi Port

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 153,264 tonnes of cargo comprising 98,028 tonnes of import cargo and 55,236 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 98,028 comprised of 39,772 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 2,938 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 1,476 tonnes of Urea, 5,582 tonnes of Urea in Bulk, 10,116 tonnes of Wheat and 38,144 tonnes of Oil/Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 55,236 tonnes comprised of 41,238 tonnes of containerized cargo, 250 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 10,452 tonnes of Clinkers, 926 tonnes of Rice and 2,370 tonnes of Oil/Liquid Cargo.

Around, 6196 containers comprising of 2792 containers import and 3404 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Thursday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 764 of 20’s and 889 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 115 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 737 of 20’s and 668 of 40’s loaded containers while 191 of 20’s and 570 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Nearly 07 ships namely, Kota Nilam, T Risha, MT Lahore, Northern Dexterity, Al Shaffiah, Eurobbrave and Guenther Schultte have berth at Karachi Port.

About 05 ships, namely Ridebury Birch, Victory Light, Red Ruby, OOCL Le Havre and Stolt Island sailed out from Karachi Port on Thursday.

Approximately 07 cargoes namely, Teera Bjum, Oocl Genoa, Cos Lucky, Propel Passion, Glen Canyon, Northern Dedication and Le Man Express were expected to arrive at the port on Thursday.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022