ANL 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.14%)
ASC 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.27%)
ASL 12.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.13%)
AVN 98.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.59%)
BOP 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
CNERGY 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
FFL 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.97%)
FNEL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
GGGL 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.5%)
GGL 18.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.17%)
GTECH 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.48%)
HUMNL 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.37%)
KEL 3.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.94%)
KOSM 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.74%)
MLCF 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.1%)
PACE 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
PIBTL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.32%)
PRL 12.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
PTC 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
SILK 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.59%)
SNGP 34.88 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.89%)
TELE 14.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.98%)
TPL 12.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.37%)
TPLP 29.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-2.57%)
TREET 34.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 79.16 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.49%)
UNITY 27.30 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.52%)
WAVES 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
WTL 1.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.65%)
YOUW 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.27%)
BR100 4,517 Increased By 8.3 (0.18%)
BR30 16,676 Decreased By -59.6 (-0.36%)
KSE100 44,526 Increased By 11.6 (0.03%)
KSE30 17,410 Increased By 49.1 (0.28%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,237
1924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,511,754
76824hr
Sindh
568,928
Punjab
502,012
Balochistan
35,357
Islamabad
134,496
KPK
216,386
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares end lower

Reuters 04 Mar, 2022

BENGALURU: Indian shares settled lower on Thursday, as losses in financial stocks outweighed a boost from metals and information technology companies, while soaring crude prices continued to curb investor appetite for risky assets.

The NSE Nifty 50 index fell 0.65% to 16,498.05 at close, and the S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.66% at 55,102.68, after slightly gaining earlier in the session on the US Federal Reserve’s signal of a slower pace of monetary tightening.

“A correction in bank stocks is putting pressure on the Nifty and the Sensex,” said Neeraj Dewan, director at Quantum Securities, adding that inflation worries due to crude prices and higher bond yields have a direct bearing on large banks.

India’s benchmark 10-year bond yield rose to a one-month high on Thursday, tracking crude prices.

Nifty’s bank index, financial services index, and private bank index declined more than 1% each.

Heavyweights State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance Bajaj Finserv, ICICI Bank fell between 1% and over 2%. Nifty’s metal index, the energy index and IT index were among the top performers, rising more than 1% each. Oil and gas explorer ONGC , the top gainer on the Nifty 50, rose 4.5%.

Fed chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday that the central bank would begin “carefully” raising interest rates at its upcoming March meeting.

US Federal Reserve NSE Nifty 50 index S&P Sensex

Comments

Comments are closed.

Indian shares end lower

Pak-Uzbek cooperation in diverse areas: Pacts, including PTA, MoUs signed

Russia halts deliveries of rocket engines to the US

Business plan summoned: NA panel approves EXIMBP bill

Ukraine, Russia make progress on evacuation corridors

G-20 DSSI framework: EAD, Saudi Fund sign two debt suspension pacts

Immovable properties in 40 major cities: FBR revises valuation rates downwards

Two-day virtual discussions with IMF begin today

FY21 financial statements, ITTMS equipment: Umar approves two key agenda items

Rs5/unit power relief: Details to be unveiled today

PM meets Elahi

Read more stories