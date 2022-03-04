ANL 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.14%)
ASC 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.27%)
ASL 12.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.13%)
AVN 98.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.59%)
BOP 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
CNERGY 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
FFL 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.97%)
FNEL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
GGGL 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.5%)
GGL 18.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.17%)
GTECH 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.48%)
HUMNL 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.37%)
KEL 3.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.94%)
KOSM 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.74%)
MLCF 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.1%)
PACE 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
PIBTL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.32%)
PRL 12.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
PTC 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
SILK 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.59%)
SNGP 34.88 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.89%)
TELE 14.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.98%)
TPL 12.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.37%)
TPLP 29.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-2.57%)
TREET 34.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 79.16 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.49%)
UNITY 27.30 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.52%)
WAVES 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
WTL 1.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.65%)
YOUW 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.27%)
BR100 4,517 Increased By 8.3 (0.18%)
BR30 16,676 Decreased By -59.6 (-0.36%)
KSE100 44,526 Increased By 11.6 (0.03%)
KSE30 17,410 Increased By 49.1 (0.28%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,237
1924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,511,754
76824hr
Sindh
568,928
Punjab
502,012
Balochistan
35,357
Islamabad
134,496
KPK
216,386
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

British stocks slip

Reuters 04 Mar, 2022

LONDON: London’s FTSE 100 slipped in volatile trade on Thursday, as investors assessed the impact of soaring commodity prices on economic growth, while shares in LSE Group jumped after positive earnings.

The FTSE 100 index fell 0.1%, with Russia-exposed miner Polymetal falling the most, down 32.2%, after it lost spot on the blue-chip index along with Evraz, as they suffered losses in response to Western nations’ sanctions against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Gold producer Endeavour Mining and kitchens maker Howden Joinery will replace them on the index.

The London Stock Exchange Group jumped 9.3% to the top of the index, after positive earnings updates and raising its dividend to 95 pence per share.

LSE Group shares also took support after the exchange said that applying financial sanctions on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine would have only a minor impact on its business.

A bunch of shares trading ex-dividend also weighed on British indexes with blue-chips Dechra Pharmaceuticals, Hargreaves Lansdown and Barclays and mid-cap stocks including Hays, Genus and Ashmore all falling.

The domestically focussed mid-cap index slipped 0.1%.

Among other stocks, British cybersecurity company Darktrace jumped 14.1% after it raised its full-year outlook for the second time in three months, reflecting strong customer growth and retention.

FTSE 100 British stocks FTSE 250 LSE

Comments

Comments are closed.

British stocks slip

Pak-Uzbek cooperation in diverse areas: Pacts, including PTA, MoUs signed

Russia halts deliveries of rocket engines to the US

Business plan summoned: NA panel approves EXIMBP bill

Ukraine, Russia make progress on evacuation corridors

G-20 DSSI framework: EAD, Saudi Fund sign two debt suspension pacts

Immovable properties in 40 major cities: FBR revises valuation rates downwards

Two-day virtual discussions with IMF begin today

FY21 financial statements, ITTMS equipment: Umar approves two key agenda items

Rs5/unit power relief: Details to be unveiled today

PM meets Elahi

Read more stories