NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
04 Mar, 2022
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Thursday (March 3, 2022).
===============================================================================
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
271,555,668 151,186,694 9,096,040,819 5,097,702,965
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 789,715,946 (568,311,122) 221,404,823
Local Individuals 6,455,187,670 (6,617,532,271) (162,344,601)
Local Corporates 3,482,789,757 (3,541,849,980) (59,060,222)
===============================================================================
