5.2 magnitude earthquake hits Swat, surrounding areas

A 5.2 magnitude earthquake shook Swat on Thursday, with tremors felt in several adjacent areas.

As per Aaj News, the earthquake had a depth of 88 kilometres with an epicenter in the Hindu Kush region.

No loss of life and property was reported.

5.0 magnitude earthquake hits KPK

On Wednesday, a 5.0 magnitude earthquake shook Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The tremors were felt in Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat, and Swat.

On January 14, a 5.6 magnitude earthquake jolted Islamabad and other parts of the country. Tremors were also felt in parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Kashmir, including Lower Dir, Swabi, Malakand, Peshawar, and suburbs.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC), the earthquake's epicentre was in Afghanistan and Tajikistan's border region, at a depth of 100 kilometres around 9:13 pm.