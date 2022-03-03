Indian Oil Corp to supply fuels to Sri Lanka in 4-5 month deal

ANL 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.14%)
NEW DELHI: Indian Oil Corp (IOC), the country's top refiner and fuel retailer, will supply 12-13 fuel cargoes to Sri Lanka to help the island nation facing an energy crisis, the Indian company said in a statement to Reuters.

IOC said it will supply gasoil, gasoline and jet fuel to Sri Lanka over the next 4-5 months.

"The supplies shall be made under a $500 million line of credit extended by the government of India to Sri Lanka for purchase of fuels," it said.

