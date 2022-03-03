ANL 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.14%)
Uzbekistan president arrives in Pakistan

  • This will be Shavkat Mirziyoyev's first visit to Islamabad since assuming office in 2016
BR Web Desk 03 Mar, 2022

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev arrived on Thursday in Pakistan on a two-day visit, his first since assuming office in 2016.

He was welcomed by Prime Minister Imran Khan at the Noor Khan Airbase.

“The state visit of President Mirziyoyev would mark historic commemoration of the 30th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Uzbekistan,” the Foreign Office (FO) had earlier said in a statement.

During the visit, the two leaders will review the entire gamut of bilateral relations including cooperation in political, trade and economic, connectivity, education, culture, security and defence domains.

State visit begins Thursday: Uzbek President to discuss trans-Afghan railway project: FO

They will have wide-ranging exchange of views on major regional and international issues. A number of bilateral agreements/MoUs will be signed, FO said.

The two countries will sign a preferential trade agreement to lower duties on nearly three-dozen products in the range of 20% to 100%. Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood said that after the finalization of Pakistan and Uzbekistan, Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA), there will be a huge potential for trade growth in various sectors including textile.

Meanwhile, President Mirziyoyev will also have a separate meeting with President Arif Alvi.

The Trans-Afghan Railway Project, connecting Pakistan, Uzbekistan, and Afghanistan, will be a key area of deliberations.

There will also be fruitful interaction with leading businessmen of the two countries.

