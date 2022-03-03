A train will run from Pakistan to Uzbekistan via Afghanistan: PM Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Thursday that a train will run from Pakistan to Uzbekistan through Afghanistan, Aaj News reported.

He made these remarks while addressing a joint presser with the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev in Islamabad.

The premier said that the two countries have historical ties and noted that the ongoing visit of the Uzbek president will take this relationship to new heights.

PM Imran said that Pakistan and Uzbekistan were cooperating in various fields and that the trade between the two countries had increased by 50 percent in the past year.

Before the presser, the representatives of both countries signed different Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) and agreements during a ceremony at the PM House.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and the President of Uzbekistan witnessed the ceremony.

Earlier today, Uzbek premier Shavkat Mirziyoyev arrived on an official state visit to Pakistan. On his arrival at Noor Khan Airbase, he was welcomed by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“The state visit of President Mirziyoyev would mark historic commemoration of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Uzbekistan,” the Foreign Office (FO) had earlier said in a statement.

During the visit, the two leaders are set to review the entire gamut of bilateral relations including cooperation in political, trade and economic, connectivity, education, culture, security, and defence domains.

They will have a wide-ranging exchange of views on major regional and international issues. A number of bilateral agreements/MoUs will be signed, FO said.

The two countries will sign a preferential trade agreement to lower duties on nearly three-dozen products in the range of 20% to 100%.

Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood said that after the finalization of the Pakistan and Uzbekistan Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA), there will be a huge potential for trade growth in various sectors including textile.

Meanwhile, President Mirziyoyev will also have a separate meeting with President Arif Alvi.

There will also be fruitful interaction with leading businessmen of the two countries.