ANL 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.14%)
ASC 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.27%)
ASL 12.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.13%)
AVN 98.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.59%)
BOP 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
CNERGY 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
FFL 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.97%)
FNEL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
GGGL 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.5%)
GGL 18.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.17%)
GTECH 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.48%)
HUMNL 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.37%)
KEL 3.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.94%)
KOSM 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.74%)
MLCF 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.1%)
PACE 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
PIBTL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.32%)
PRL 12.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
PTC 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
SILK 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.59%)
SNGP 34.88 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.89%)
TELE 14.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.98%)
TPL 12.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.37%)
TPLP 29.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-2.57%)
TREET 34.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 79.16 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.49%)
UNITY 27.30 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.52%)
WAVES 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
WTL 1.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.65%)
YOUW 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.27%)
BR100 4,517 Increased By 8.3 (0.18%)
BR30 16,676 Decreased By -59.6 (-0.36%)
KSE100 44,526 Increased By 11.6 (0.03%)
KSE30 17,410 Increased By 49.1 (0.28%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,237
1924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,511,754
76824hr
Sindh
568,928
Punjab
502,012
Balochistan
35,357
Islamabad
134,496
KPK
216,386
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China stocks end lower as services activity growth slows, HSBC lifts Hang Seng

SHANGHAI: China stocks closed lower on Thursday, as investor appetite was dampened after a survey showed services...
Reuters 03 Mar, 2022

SHANGHAI: China stocks closed lower on Thursday, as investor appetite was dampened after a survey showed services sector activity in February had expanded at the slowest pace in six months amid the government's tough containment measures to tackle the pandemic.

** The blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.6% at 4,551.63, while the Shanghai Composite Index dropped 0.1% to 3,481.11 points.

** The Caixin/Markit services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) in the world's second-largest economy dropped to 50.2 in February - the lowest since August and only a touch above the 50-point mark that separates growth from contraction on a monthly basis - from 51.4 in January.

** Consumer staples dropped 2%, with liquor makers down 3.5%.

** Semiconductors slipped 2.1%, new-energy firms lost 1.9% and defence stocks ended 2.5% lower.

** Bucking the broader market slump, the CSI 300 Real Estate Index gained 2.4%, after the chairman of China's banking and insurance regulator said the trend of property bubbles in China had been reversed.

** Coal shares rose amid surging prices following Russia's invasion of Ukraine and an announcement by the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange on Wednesday to raise thermal coal margin requirement.

** China's CSI SWS Coal Index and the CSI Energy Index climbed 2.3% and 2.7%, respectively. Oil stocks rose as well.

** Tourism stocks jumped 3.5% and transportation shares added 2.7%.

** China's rubber-stamp parliament begins its annual meeting on Saturday, with investors hoping for more easing measures to be introduced.

** US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Wednesday said rates would likely be raised by only 25 basis points this month, and the war in Ukraine had made the outlook "highly uncertain".

** Finance stocks and energy firms added 1.6% and 2.8%, respectively. HSBC Holdings added 4.1% to become the biggest point contributor lifting the Hang Seng.

** The Hang Seng Tech Index lost 1.2% with Meituan and Tencent Holdings down over 1% each.

** Tencent said it would reduce transaction fees for small and medium-sized merchants using its WeChat payments system by 10%.

** Macau gaming stocks listed in Hong Kong rose on media reports that casino companies in Macau will have their licences extended by six months.

China stock

Comments

1000 characters

China stocks end lower as services activity growth slows, HSBC lifts Hang Seng

Russian troops enter strategic Ukrainian port of Kherson

‘Pro-economy’ ordinance promulgated

Sick industrial units: ‘Carry forward’ of business losses allowed

Market divided over upcoming monetary policy decision

Uzbekistan president arrives in Pakistan

Pakistan Navy intercepts Indian submarine

Pakistan apprises EU official of its 'principled' position on Russia-Ukraine

UAE relations with US facing 'stress test': Emirati diplomat

1st Test: Depleted Pakistan promise 'tough time' to Australia

Purchase of sugar from mills: MoF refuses to allocate funds

Read more stories