ANL 12.63 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
ASC 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.56%)
ASL 13.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.84%)
AVN 100.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.15%)
BOP 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.01%)
CNERGY 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.25%)
FFL 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.98%)
FNEL 7.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 12.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
GGL 18.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.22%)
GTECH 8.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.8%)
HUMNL 7.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
KOSM 4.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
MLCF 32.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.16%)
PACE 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.59%)
PIBTL 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.44%)
PRL 12.44 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.89%)
PTC 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.12%)
SILK 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.59%)
SNGP 35.12 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (3.6%)
TELE 14.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.62%)
TPL 12.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.3%)
TPLP 30.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.69%)
TREET 34.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.66%)
TRG 79.33 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (1.71%)
UNITY 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.89%)
WAVES 14.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
WTL 1.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.53%)
YOUW 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.93%)
BR100 4,512 Increased By 2.8 (0.06%)
BR30 16,790 Increased By 54.2 (0.32%)
KSE100 44,497 Decreased By -17.1 (-0.04%)
KSE30 17,358 Decreased By -2.5 (-0.01%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,237
1924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,511,754
76824hr
Sindh
568,928
Punjab
502,012
Balochistan
35,357
Islamabad
134,496
KPK
216,386
Gold flat as Fed assuages fears of aggressive rate hike

Gold prices were flat on Thursday as risk appetite improved after the US Federal Reserve chairman tried to assuage...
Reuters 03 Mar, 2022

Gold prices were flat on Thursday as risk appetite improved after the US Federal Reserve chairman tried to assuage fears about aggressive interest rate hikes, offsetting safe-haven demand spurred by the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Fundamentals

  • Spot gold held its ground at $1,927.18 per ounce by 0117 GMT. US gold futures rose 0.4% to $1,929.90.

  • Ukraine's second-biggest city, Kharkiv, suffered heavy bombardment on Wednesday as Russia's week-long invasion was denounced by the United Nations in a historic vote.

  • The biggest attack on a European state since 1945 has caused more than 870,000 people to flee, led to a barrage of sanctions against Russia, and stoked fears of a wider conflict in the West unthought-of for decades.

  • The new round of sanctions announced by the White House ban the export of specific refining technologies, making it harder for Russia to modernise its oil refineries.

  • Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank would begin "carefully" raising interest rates at its upcoming March meeting but be ready to move more aggressively if inflation does not cool as quickly as expected.

  • Wall Street gained and benchmark US 10-year Treasury yields edged higher on Wednesday.

  • Even though gold is considered a safe investment during political and economic uncertainty, it is highly sensitive to rising US interest rates, which increases the opportunity cost of holding bullion.

  • Palladium, used by automakers in catalytic converters to curb emissions, slipped 1.3% to $2,633.65, after hitting its highest level since July at $2,722.79 on Tuesday.

  • Spot silver fell 0.4% to $25.14 per ounce, while platinum shed 0.4% to $1,067.00.

Gold

