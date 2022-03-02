ANL 12.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.59%)
Turkish trade deficit surges 142% year-on-year in February

ISTANBUL: Turkey's trade deficit climbed 142% year-on-year in February to $8.1 billion, mainly due to a swelling...
Reuters 02 Mar, 2022

ISTANBUL: Turkey's trade deficit climbed 142% year-on-year in February to $8.1 billion, mainly due to a swelling energy import bill, trade ministry data showed on Wednesday.

February exports climbed 25.4% to $20 billion, while imports jumped 45.6% year-on-year to $28.1 billion.

The Turkish lira, traded broadly stable since the beginning of this year, blew through 14 against US dollar last week due to rising tensions between Moscow and Kyiv. It stood more than 1% weaker against the US currency on Wednesday.

Trade Minister Mehmet Mus said severe winter conditions coupled with the increase in energy prices caused the spike in imports, in a televised speech.

"The foreign trade coverage ratio, excluding energy, stood at 95.4% in February," Mus also said.

Oil prices rose to their highest since 2014 after Russia invaded Ukraine last week, adding to supply concerns that are pushing prices to more than $110 a barrel.

The conflict could pose risks for energy importer Turkey, as it tries to implement a new economic programme prioritizing production and exports.

According to a document shared by the trade ministry, Turkey imported most from Russia, China and Germany last month while the top three destinations for Turkish exports were Germany, the United States and the United Kingdom.

Mus also said Turkey aims to exceed $250 billion exports target in 2022. Last year, Turkish exports topped $225 billion, according to official data.

