Tokyo stocks close lower on worries over Ukraine invasion

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks closed lower Wednesday on worries over the Russian attack on Ukraine, after three days of rallies.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 1.68 percent, or 451.69 points, to 26,393.03 while the broader Topix index lost 1.96 percent, or 37.23 points, to end at 1,859.94.

"Worries over (Russia's) invasion into Ukraine, as well as a backlash after three days of rallies in the previous sessions, led to selling across a wide range of sectors," Okasan Online Securities said in a note.

The dollar fetched 115.02 yen in Asian trade, against 114.90 yen in New York late Tuesday.

In Tokyo, Toyota dropped 4.43 percent to 2,038.5 yen after it said it was resuming operation of its domestic plants, which had been forced to halt for a day after a cyberattack against one of its parts suppliers.

Other automakers were also lower, with Honda closing down 4.50 percent at 3,356 yen and Nissan down 3.82 percent at 524.3 yen.

Toshiba fell 3.95 percent to 4,500 yen after its CEO resigned, adding fresh uncertainty weeks before a key shareholder meeting on a plan to spin off the Japanese conglomerate's devices unit.

Sony Group was off 1.57 percent at 11,590 yen and Panasonic slipped 3.95 percent to 1,142 yen.

Japan Airlines dropped 4.06 percent to 2,172 yen after it said it has suspended code shares with British Airways and Finnair on European flights because of Moscow's closure of its airspace to the two airlines.