ANL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.22%)
ASC 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.39%)
ASL 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
AVN 100.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.39%)
BOP 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.12%)
CNERGY 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.82%)
FFL 8.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.85%)
FNEL 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.59%)
GGGL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.39%)
GGL 18.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.08%)
GTECH 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.58%)
HUMNL 7.31 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.53%)
KEL 3.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.23%)
KOSM 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.9%)
MLCF 32.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-3.42%)
PACE 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.78%)
PIBTL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
PRL 12.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.36%)
PTC 7.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.6%)
SILK 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 33.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2%)
TELE 14.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.75%)
TPL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.52%)
TPLP 30.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-2.64%)
TREET 35.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-3.31%)
TRG 77.57 Increased By ▲ 3.14 (4.22%)
UNITY 26.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.54%)
WAVES 14.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.29%)
WTL 1.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.55%)
YOUW 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
BR100 4,504 Decreased By -46.5 (-1.02%)
BR30 16,669 Decreased By -123.2 (-0.73%)
KSE100 44,445 Decreased By -359 (-0.8%)
KSE30 17,325 Decreased By -139.3 (-0.8%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,218
2224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,510,986
76524hr
Sindh
568,635
Punjab
501,758
Balochistan
35,352
Islamabad
134,442
KPK
216,273
Tokyo stocks close lower on worries over Ukraine invasion

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks closed lower Wednesday on worries over the Russian attack on Ukraine, after three days of...
AFP 02 Mar, 2022

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks closed lower Wednesday on worries over the Russian attack on Ukraine, after three days of rallies.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 1.68 percent, or 451.69 points, to 26,393.03 while the broader Topix index lost 1.96 percent, or 37.23 points, to end at 1,859.94.

"Worries over (Russia's) invasion into Ukraine, as well as a backlash after three days of rallies in the previous sessions, led to selling across a wide range of sectors," Okasan Online Securities said in a note.

The dollar fetched 115.02 yen in Asian trade, against 114.90 yen in New York late Tuesday.

In Tokyo, Toyota dropped 4.43 percent to 2,038.5 yen after it said it was resuming operation of its domestic plants, which had been forced to halt for a day after a cyberattack against one of its parts suppliers.

Other automakers were also lower, with Honda closing down 4.50 percent at 3,356 yen and Nissan down 3.82 percent at 524.3 yen.

Toshiba fell 3.95 percent to 4,500 yen after its CEO resigned, adding fresh uncertainty weeks before a key shareholder meeting on a plan to spin off the Japanese conglomerate's devices unit.

Sony Group was off 1.57 percent at 11,590 yen and Panasonic slipped 3.95 percent to 1,142 yen.

Japan Airlines dropped 4.06 percent to 2,172 yen after it said it has suspended code shares with British Airways and Finnair on European flights because of Moscow's closure of its airspace to the two airlines.

Tokyo stocks

