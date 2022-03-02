ANL 12.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.9%)
ASC 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.19%)
ASL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.44%)
AVN 100.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-1.75%)
BOP 7.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.61%)
CNERGY 5.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.87%)
FFL 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.83%)
FNEL 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.44%)
GGGL 12.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.59%)
GGL 18.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-3.38%)
GTECH 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.15%)
HUMNL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.39%)
KEL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.62%)
KOSM 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.14%)
MLCF 32.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-3.78%)
PACE 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-4.7%)
PIBTL 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.03%)
PRL 12.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.67%)
PTC 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.72%)
SILK 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.17%)
SNGP 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.59%)
TELE 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.29%)
TPL 13.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-3.74%)
TPLP 30.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-3.59%)
TREET 34.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-4.35%)
TRG 72.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-1.93%)
UNITY 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-3.31%)
WAVES 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.76%)
WTL 1.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.08%)
YOUW 6.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.15%)
BR100 4,492 Decreased By -58.8 (-1.29%)
BR30 16,358 Decreased By -434.6 (-2.59%)
KSE100 44,346 Decreased By -458.1 (-1.02%)
KSE30 17,284 Decreased By -180.5 (-1.03%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,218
2224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,510,986
76524hr
Sindh
568,635
Punjab
501,758
Balochistan
35,352
Islamabad
134,442
KPK
216,273
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Spot gold targets $1,978

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may test a resistance at $1,954 per ounce, with a good chance of breaking above this level and...
Reuters 02 Mar, 2022

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may test a resistance at $1,954 per ounce, with a good chance of breaking above this level and rising to $1,978.

The metal has been trying to recover from the Feb. 25 low of $1,882.75. The recovery looks strong, as a big part of the preceding drop has been reversed.

Simply based on this reversal, it is reasonable to assume the uptrend from $1,779.20 has resumed. Support is at $1,928, a break below which could cause a fall into $1,902-$1,917 range.

On the daily chart, the long-shadowed shooting star on Feb. 24 looks less bearish than it did, after the gains over the past few days.

Even though this pattern had been well confirmed, it simply failed to have the anticipated impact on the trend, only causing a moderate consolidation.

The only explanation to this exception lies in a much strong bullish sentiment, which could have been helping maintain the uptrend steady. Strategically, the continuation of the uptrend will be confirmed when gold climbs above $1,984.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Gold bullion Gold Spot

Comments

1000 characters

Spot gold targets $1,978

PM’s package financed thru Rs50bn cut in PSDP

PM unveils industrial package

Stocks of edible oil at all-time low

Rs5 cut in power tariff: Implementation mechanism yet to be put into place

Oil climbs to over $108 on choked Russian supply as trade finance dries up

PM meets Chaudhry brothers

Mid-term review mechanism: Nepra approves some adjustments in KE tariff

Package for IT sector: govt envisages $1bn yearly inflows

PECA Ordinance: PM ‘misguided’, observes IHC

Any marriage under age of 18 declared illegal

Read more stories