ANL 13.09 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (6.77%)
ASC 12.79 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.91%)
ASL 13.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.46%)
AVN 102.60 Increased By ▲ 6.84 (7.14%)
BOP 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.38%)
CNERGY 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.43%)
FFL 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.74%)
FNEL 7.56 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.48%)
GGGL 12.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 19.51 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.26%)
GTECH 8.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 7.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.91%)
KOSM 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.69%)
MLCF 33.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.19%)
PACE 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.13%)
PIBTL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.62%)
PRL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.99%)
PTC 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.41%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.28%)
SNGP 34.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.77%)
TELE 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.04%)
TPL 13.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.15%)
TPLP 31.79 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.25%)
TREET 36.30 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (4.91%)
TRG 74.43 Increased By ▲ 4.93 (7.09%)
UNITY 27.51 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.59%)
WAVES 14.86 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.92%)
WTL 1.96 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (6.52%)
YOUW 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.91%)
BR100 4,551 Increased By 38.7 (0.86%)
BR30 16,792 Increased By 440.5 (2.69%)
KSE100 44,804 Increased By 342.6 (0.77%)
KSE30 17,465 Increased By 151.8 (0.88%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,196
1824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,510,221
86124hr
Sindh
568,277
Punjab
501,544
Balochistan
35,345
Islamabad
134,404
KPK
216,174
Acting HC says Malaysia wants to enhance bilateral trade ties

Press Release 02 Mar, 2022

PESHAWAR: Malaysia is keenly interested to further strengthen the Pak-Malaysia economic relations which will be beneficial for the peoples of both friendly and brotherly countries, this was stated by Acting Malaysian High Commissioner Deddy Faisal Ahmad Salleh during his visit to FF Steel Corporate Head Office and factory at Hayatabad Industrial Estate, Peshawar. The Malaysian Envoy was warmly received by FF Steel’s Chairman Nauman Wazir Khattak and CEO Zarak K. Khattak upon arrival.

The visiting Malaysian envoy appreciated the R&D systems adopted by the FF Steel and showed interest in forthcoming IPO of the company. He mentioned that industrial development initiatives always enhance the economic growth and bring prosperity to the people. Deddy Faisal visited the direct rolling plant of Peshawar and witnessed the manufacturing process of premium quality grade 60 steel rebars.

Earlier Chairman Nauman Wazir Khattak in his opening remarks welcome the visiting Malaysian High Commissioner & his team and hope that this visit will be a door opening for new chapter in Pak-Malaysia Economic Relations and trade, since both countries are having FTA which will be facilitate the trade & industry related activities.

Zarak Khattak, CEO mentioned that we recently launched Garde 80 Steel Bars which will bring revolution in the construction industry and shortly we will be going for IPO which will be by any commercial organization after two decades from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province to bring investments for growth and development in the province and the country. Besides, FF Steel is also exporting steel to Afghanistan and stepped into the world of Copper business by receiving its first ever consignment of non-ferrous unit.

Fayyaz Ahmad Jarral Group Chief Financial Officer while presenting corporate profile of the FF Steel mentioned that we are serving Steel sector since more than 3 decades proudly.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Malaysian High Commissioner Pak Malaysia economic relations Zarak K. Khattak

