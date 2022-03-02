Route of ‘Sindh Haqooq March’ changed to avert possible clash

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh chapter’s General Secretary Mubeen Jatoi has said that the route of ‘Sindh Haqooq March’ has been changed to avoid any untoward situation. He said that the March was to go through Naushehro Feroz, which has been cancelled.

According to a PTI spokesman, the General Secretary Mubeen Jatoi alleged that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has shown irresponsible attitude by changing the route of the March. He said that PTI does not want any clash. He further said that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is desired to be political martyred by pushing his flop march towards dispute. He claimed that the PPP chairman was worried of the success of ‘Sindh Haqooq March’.