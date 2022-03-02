PPP’s ‘long march’: Bilawal attracts large number of people

MORO: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday challenged Prime Minister Imran Khan that if he was not a ‘coward’ he should dissolve the assemblies in order to pave the way for fresh elections.

Addressing the participants of the ‘long march’ of his party at Moro, he said, ‘Cheen raha hai Kaptan; Roti kaprra aur makan’. “This is not a tabdeeli (change) but destruction,” he opined.

PPP chairman claimed that the party’s march towards Islamabad had made what he called the ‘selected’ prime minister panicky, forcing him to announce cuts in petrol and electricity prices last night (February 28). “But he cannot befool the masses through such tactics,” he said.

Bilawal labelled PM Imran as ‘chief of liars’. “You are a ‘liar’ while former president Asif Ali Zardari is a truthful person,” he claimed.

He said that the opposition would kick out the prime minister, who, as per his claim, sneaked into power corridors through unconstitutional means.

PPP chairman was of the opinion that the ‘selected’ did not have the patience to listen to criticism on his policies. “Have anybody seen such a prime minister who weeps in front of a camera?” he questioned. He said that it was time to take PM Imran to the task.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari-led long march, on its way to Islamabad from Karachi, is now into its third day and heading for Khairpur.

The party workers reached Moro last night (Monday) after passing through different cities such as Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, Hyderabad and Nawabshah.

After Moro, the marchers will reach Sukkur after passing through Naushero Feroze, Kandyaro, Ranipur, Gambat and Khairpur.

Meanwhile, a stage had been set at Khairpur’s Maryam Toob Chowk for the address by the PPP chairman while the party workers are already pouring in large numbers.

PPP MNA Dr. Syeda Nafeesa Shah, who was at the venue to inspect the arrangements being made for the address, said that jiyalas from all eight Tehsils of the district will participate in the march.