Healthy city programme: Series of seminars initiated

ISLAMABAD: As part of the healthy city programme, a seminar series was initiated by the directorate of health services MCI/CDA on 26th February 2020 at Islamabad Club. Dr Hassan Orooj director general health while talking to media persons on the occasion mentioned that we had registered Islamabad in the WHO healthy city network. This seminar is a part of major component of partnership building and awareness creation among and with the inhabitants of Islamabad, said DG health.

The seminar was attended by a much diversified community members comprising of specialist doctors, general physicians, representatives of civil society organization, administrators of housing societies, hospital representative and community activists.

Welcoming the audience, Dr Orooj mentioned that the aim of this seminar series is to build more links with communities and translate policies into actions at the grass-root level. DG health mentioned that our basic issue is implementation and through this forum DHS will be able to develop a long lasting bond with departments and the communities in the street. This will bring “real change”.

