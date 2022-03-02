Diplomatic Enclave shuttle service scam: AC dismisses case

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court, on Tuesday, dismissed the reference, wherein, deceased Brigadier Asad Munir (retd) was one the accused as it does not fall under its jurisdiction.

Munir had committed suicide on March 14, 2019, who had also written a letter to the Chief Justice of Pakistan about the NAB.

The Accountability Court-II judge, Muhammad Azam Khan, while announcing its reserved judgement, dismissed the reference regarding corruption in Diplomatic Enclave shuttle service scam against Ghulam Sarwar Sindhu, former director planning CDA, Kamran Ali Qureshi, former member finance CDA, deceased Munir, former member estate CDA, Mazhar Hussain, former member environment CDA, and others, and directed the NAB to place the same case before an appropriate forum within three days.

The accused have challenged the reference under the National Accountability (second and third amendments) Ordinances, 2021.

Under the National Accountability (second and third amendments) Ordinances, 2021, the case does not fall in the jurisdiction of this court, the court order says.

The bureau had alleged that those who were nominated in the reference allegedly committed corruption in awarding of contract for development of visa-seeker facilities and the shuttle service at Diplomatic Enclave on BOT basis to accused Muhammad Hussain without any process of completion and open auction.

The same court also dismissed corruption reference against former chairman CDA Farkhand Iqbal and others regarding illegal conversion of community plot to commercial (plot-11, Civic Centre G-6 Islamabad) allegedly causing loss of Rs 71.37 million to the national exchequer.

The court observed that after promulgation of the National Accountability (second and third amendments) Ordinance 2021 as the same case does not falls in the jurisdiction of this court and asked the NAB to place the same before an appropriate forum within three days.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022