ANL 13.09 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (6.77%)
ASC 12.79 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.91%)
ASL 13.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.46%)
AVN 102.60 Increased By ▲ 6.84 (7.14%)
BOP 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.38%)
CNERGY 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.43%)
FFL 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.74%)
FNEL 7.56 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.48%)
GGGL 12.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 19.51 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.26%)
GTECH 8.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 7.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.91%)
KOSM 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.69%)
MLCF 33.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.19%)
PACE 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.13%)
PIBTL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.62%)
PRL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.99%)
PTC 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.41%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.28%)
SNGP 34.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.77%)
TELE 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.04%)
TPL 13.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.15%)
TPLP 31.79 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.25%)
TREET 36.30 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (4.91%)
TRG 74.43 Increased By ▲ 4.93 (7.09%)
UNITY 27.51 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.59%)
WAVES 14.86 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.92%)
WTL 1.96 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (6.52%)
YOUW 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.91%)
BR100 4,551 Increased By 38.7 (0.86%)
BR30 16,792 Increased By 440.5 (2.69%)
KSE100 44,804 Increased By 342.6 (0.77%)
KSE30 17,465 Increased By 151.8 (0.88%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,196
1824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,510,221
86124hr
Sindh
568,277
Punjab
501,544
Balochistan
35,345
Islamabad
134,404
KPK
216,174
Markets

Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

Recorder Report 02 Mar, 2022

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 140,774 tonnes of cargo comprising 88,350 tonnes of import cargo and 52,424 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 88,350 comprised of 37,950 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 2,376 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 4,490 tonnes of Urea, 6,715 tonnes of Wheat and 36,819 tonnes of Oil/Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 52,424 tonnes comprised of 45,978 tonnes of containerized cargo, 200 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 536 tonnes of Rice and 5,710 tonnes of Oil/Liquid Cargo.

About, 6466 containers comprising of 2474 containers import and 3992 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Tuesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 955 of 20’s and 667 of 40’s loaded while 03 of 20’s and 91 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 1086 of 20’s and 354 of 40’s loaded containers while 1140 of 20’s and 529 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Nearly 06 ships namely, Stolt Island, Pvt Dawn, Msc Alina, Red Ruby, Singapore bridge and Soho Principal have berth at Karachi Port.

Some 04 ships, namely As Clementina, Cma Cgm Otello, Cma Cgm Rabelais and Bow Clipper sailed out from Karachi Port.

Around 07 cargoes namely, T Risha, Eurobrave, Oocl Le Havre, Northern Decterity, Guenther Schultte, Idee Fixe and Ocean Jubilee were expected to arrive at the port.

PORT QASIM

Two ships namely, MSC Julie and Rosa Carrying Containers, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal on Monday 28th February-2022. Meanwhile four more ships, Maersk Pittsburgh, MSC Fabien, Nord Elegance and FSM carrying Containers, Soya bean and LPG also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during last 24 hours.

PQA berths were engaged by eight ships during the last 24 hours, out of them, a container vessel ‘MSC Julie’ left the Port on Tuesday morning, while five more ships, CL Diyin He, Golden Lotus, Port Shanghai, Yihai and African Kite are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 141,305 tonnes, comprising 118,525 tonnes imports cargo and 22,780 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,787 Containers (1,447 TEUs Imports and 1,340 TEUs export) was handled at the port.

There are 09 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, four ships, FSM, Nord Elegance, Maersk Pittsburgh and MSC Fabien & two more ships, MSC Eyra and Naruto Strait Carrying LPG, Palm oil, Containers and General Cargo are expected to take berths at EVTL, LCT, QITCL and MW-2 on Tuesday, 1st March-2022.

Import Port Qasim Karachi Port export

