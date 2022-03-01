ANL 13.09 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (6.77%)
ASC 12.79 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.91%)
ASL 13.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.46%)
AVN 102.60 Increased By ▲ 6.84 (7.14%)
BOP 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.38%)
CNERGY 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.43%)
FFL 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.74%)
FNEL 7.56 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.48%)
GGGL 12.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 19.51 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.26%)
GTECH 8.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 7.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.91%)
KOSM 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.69%)
MLCF 33.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.19%)
PACE 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.13%)
PIBTL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.62%)
PRL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.99%)
PTC 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.41%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.28%)
SNGP 34.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.77%)
TELE 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.04%)
TPL 13.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.15%)
TPLP 31.79 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.25%)
TREET 36.30 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (4.91%)
TRG 74.43 Increased By ▲ 4.93 (7.09%)
UNITY 27.51 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.59%)
WAVES 14.86 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.92%)
WTL 1.96 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (6.52%)
YOUW 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.91%)
BR100 4,551 Increased By 38.7 (0.86%)
BR30 16,792 Increased By 440.5 (2.69%)
KSE100 44,804 Increased By 342.6 (0.77%)
KSE30 17,465 Increased By 151.8 (0.88%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,196
1824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,510,221
86124hr
Sindh
568,277
Punjab
501,544
Balochistan
35,345
Islamabad
134,404
KPK
216,174
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US stocks fall again as oil prices jump on supply fears

AFP 01 Mar, 2022

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks dropped early Tuesday as Russia pressed on with its invasion of Ukraine and oil prices rose to fresh multi-year peaks.

On the sixth day of fighting in Ukraine, Russia was striking cities and building up its forces near the capital Kyiv, vowing not to stop until "set goals are achieved."

Stocks have been volatile as Russia escalated the crisis in recent weeks, rallying at times as investors have sometimes bet the conflict's impact won't be as bad as feared.

The rise in oil prices reflects worries that Russian energy supplies could be curtailed. Energy stocks were early gainers Tuesday.

About 25 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.8 percent at 33,632.84.

US stocks open lower as market assesses sanction toll

The broad-based S&P 500 shed 0.5 percent to 4,352.78, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index lost 0.4 percent at 13,702.33.

Among individual companies, Target surged 11.9 percent as it reported higher earnings on a 9.4 percent jump in quarterly sales to $31 billion.

Chevron rose 3.9 percent after it increased its plan for annual share buybacks to $5 to $10 billion per year, essentially double its earlier range.

Wall Street S&P 500 US stocks Oil prices Nasdaq Composite Index Dow Jones Industrial Average

Comments

1000 characters

US stocks fall again as oil prices jump on supply fears

February: Pakistan's inflation reading drops marginally to 12.2%

Vast Russian army convoy spotted north of Kyiv

Relief package improves sentiment as KSE-100 gains 343 points

Rupee registers minor gain against US dollar

PM Imran meets Chaudhry brothers in Lahore

European embassies urge Pakistan to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine in UN vote

Oil, gas and wheat prices surge as sanctions disrupt flows

Govt will take fresh loan to pay for cut in petrol, electricity prices: Khaqan Abbasi

Taliban restrict Afghans going abroad, raises concern from US and UK

Dual nationality case: SC turns down Faisal Vawda's plea

Read more stories