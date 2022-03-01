ANL 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (5.69%)
Jul ’21-Feb ’22: Karachi LTO collects record revenue

Recorder Report Updated 01 Mar, 2022

KARACHI: Large Taxpayers Office (LTO) Karachi has made unprecedented revenue collection of Rs1.0034 trillion during the period July 2021 February 2022, showing 45 percent growth as compared to Rs692,680 billion collected during the same period last year.

Implementation of POS: LTO sets up advanced control room

The largest revenue collecting arm of FBR was assigned Rs. 920,190 billion overall budget target by the federal government for the period July 2021 to February 2022. During February 2022, the LTO Karachi has also surpassed budgetary target fixed at Rs. 105.5 billion by collecting gigantic Rs. 107.233 billion (all taxes) against the target fixed by the government.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

FBR Large Taxpayers Office (LTO) LTO Karachi Karachi LTO collects record revenue

