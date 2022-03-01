Jul ’21-Feb ’22: Karachi LTO collects record revenue

KARACHI: Large Taxpayers Office (LTO) Karachi has made unprecedented revenue collection of Rs1.0034 trillion during the period July 2021 February 2022, showing 45 percent growth as compared to Rs692,680 billion collected during the same period last year.

The largest revenue collecting arm of FBR was assigned Rs. 920,190 billion overall budget target by the federal government for the period July 2021 to February 2022. During February 2022, the LTO Karachi has also surpassed budgetary target fixed at Rs. 105.5 billion by collecting gigantic Rs. 107.233 billion (all taxes) against the target fixed by the government.

