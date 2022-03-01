ISLAMABAD: A meeting held between Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday discussed the internal and external security situation of the country. According to private news channels, an important meeting was held between the prime minister and the COAS.

PM, COAS discuss situation

The meeting discussed internal and external security situation besides border security. During the meeting, national security issues were also discussed.

