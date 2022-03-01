ANL 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (5.69%)
ASC 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.45%)
ASL 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.3%)
AVN 95.76 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (2.26%)
BOP 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.05%)
CNERGY 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (5.46%)
FFL 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.39%)
FNEL 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.76%)
GGGL 12.75 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.51%)
GGL 19.46 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (7.81%)
GTECH 8.84 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (12.61%)
HUMNL 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.56%)
KEL 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.61%)
KOSM 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.76%)
MLCF 33.75 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.74%)
PACE 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (4.75%)
PIBTL 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.34%)
PRL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.29%)
PTC 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.27%)
SNGP 33.90 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.8%)
TELE 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (4.63%)
TPL 13.93 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (7.98%)
TPLP 31.09 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (8.37%)
TREET 34.60 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (5.1%)
TRG 69.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.49%)
UNITY 27.35 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.01%)
WAVES 14.58 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (4.82%)
WTL 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (5.75%)
YOUW 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.6%)
BR100 4,512 Increased By 74.3 (1.67%)
BR30 16,352 Increased By 383.5 (2.4%)
KSE100 44,461 Increased By 476.8 (1.08%)
KSE30 17,313 Increased By 221.8 (1.3%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,196
1824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,510,221
86124hr
Sindh
568,277
Punjab
501,544
Balochistan
35,345
Islamabad
134,404
KPK
216,174
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Real estate, housing societies: FBR restrains PSDDs from issuing NOC

Sohail Sarfraz Updated 01 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has restrained Public Sector Development Departments/authorities from issuing any NOC/approval/ permission to real estate development authorities or housing societies unless the applicant is registered with the Federal Board of Revenue as a Designated Non-Financial Business and Profession (DNFBP).

The FBR on Monday issued Condition No 2 (2022) for Public Sector Development Departments/ Authorities.

According to the FBR, the Anti-Money Laundering Act, 2010 (AML Act) empowers the FBR, inter alia, to license or register Designated Non-Financial Businesses and Professions (DNFBPs), impose conditions to conduct any activities by the DNFBPs and issue directions with respect to the relevant provisions of the AML Act.

Now, in exercise of powers conferred under section 6A of the AML Act read with clause 1(iii) of Schedule IV ibid, and in pursuance to Condition No1 of 2021 issued on 25 November 2021, the FBR is pleased to impose the following condition on all the Public Sector Development Departments/Authorities in order to strengthen the anti-money laundering and countering financing of terrorism regime in the country; namely:-No Public Sector Development Department/ Authority shall provide any NOC/Approval/Permission to any kind of Real Estate Development Authority or Housing Society (commercial/residential) unless the applicant is registered with the Federal Board of Revenue as a Designated Non-Financial Business and Profession (DNFBP) and has also appointed or nominated AIVIL/CFT Compliance Officer.

The Public Sector Development Department/ Authorities shall also ensure that previously approved Real Estate Authorities or Societies falling in their respective jurisdiction and currently in business are registered with FBR as DNFBPs and have appointed or nominated AML/CFT Compliance Officers, the FBR maintained.

The Public Sector Development Departments/ Authorities shall immediately issue instructions to the staff concerned and respective housing authorities or societies for registration with the FBR as the DNFBPs and appointment or nomination of the AML/CFT Compliance Officers without fail.

The real estate development authorities or societies may also be informed to obtain registration certificate from the concerned director, DNFBPs once registered as a DNFBP with the FBR, the FBR added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

FBR real estate housing societies DNFBP

Comments

1000 characters

Real estate, housing societies: FBR restrains PSDDs from issuing NOC

Putin lays out conditions as Russians shell Kharkiv

Tarin briefs UNDP team about economic challenges, reforms

‘Rs5 power tariff cut will be adjusted thru budgetary reallocation’

Reprising populist rhetoric, PM cuts rates of POL products, power

EEC mulling over plan: People in upper income basket may share subsidy burden

Cut in POL products’ prices: Govt to bear over Rs70bn monthly loss

Provisional figures: Feb tax collection stands at Rs443bn

Chinese embassy raises PMLTC’s ‘dues’ issue with govt

Jul ’21-Feb ’22: Karachi LTO collects record revenue

Read more stories