Advisers: Finance Division seeks hiring proposals

ISLAMABAD: The Finance Division has sought proposals to hire services of financial advisers to complete the annual update of its global medium-term note programme.

The Finance Division’s request of proposal stated that the government of Pakistan intends to complete an annual update of its Global Medium-Term Note (GMTN) programme.

Interested financial institutions are invited to submit their proposals individually to work as the Finance Division’s financial advisers for structuring and executing the update of the GMTN programme and issuances under the GMTN programme within a period of 12 months from the update. Technical and financial proposals should be furnished to the Finance Division in two separate sealed envelopes not later than 30th March 2022.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022