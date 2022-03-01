ANL 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (5.69%)
Pakistan

PTI govt pursuing vision of empowering youth, says NA Speaker

Naveed Butt 01 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser has said that the role of the empowered and the educated youth is vital for socioeconomic development of the country.

The speaker National Assembly expressed these views during interaction with students of Cadet College Hassan Abdal in the Parliament House on Monday. He said that inculcating values of integrity and hard work are essential to make youth socially and economically productive.

While appreciating the role of Cadet College Hasan Abdal in producing prominent personalities who served the country, he said that it is the need of the hour to upgrade our educational institutions for research and development as per international standards.

He said that the youth is an asset of the country and their potential can be transformed into service of the country by right education and training. He said that he himself has been attached with the education sector and he realised well the importance of education in this age of ever changing innovation in the field of science and technology.

While talking about the incumbent government’s initiative of Kamyab Nojwaan Program, he said that this programme will support youth especially, in modern education. He also said that this initiative of the incumbent government would make our youth more skillful and empowered.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

