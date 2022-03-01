Domestic cylinder’s price up

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) on Monday announced Rs2,758.67 for 11.8 kg domestic cylinder price for the month of March with an increase of Rs318.74.

According to notification, the Ogra levies Rs55.09 petroleum levy (PL) and Rs330.62 general sales tax (GST) at the rate of 17 percent on LPG producers.

The regulatory calculated Rs1,889.75 producers’ price (including excise duty of Rs85/m.ton) propane 40 percent and butane 60 percent. The consumers will pay Rs413 marketing, distribution margin and transportation cost and Rs70.21 GST. In February, the price was Rs2,439.93 for domestic cylinder.

