Services for destitute: South City Hospital collaborates with Rangers

KARACHI: South City Hospital has collaborated with the Pakistan Rangers Sindh to provide top-tier healthcare services to the slum areas of District Korangi.

The services were provided through a social activity arranged by the Pakistan Rangers Sindh in the form of a Free Medical Camp at the Colony Sports Complex, Saudabad.

The services provided by South City Hospital were available to patients visiting the camp free of cost, giving equal healthcare opportunities to the residents of the area and was able to provide 360-degree quality healthcare to people that would otherwise not have access.

Commenting on the collaboration, Dr. Saadia Virk, CEO of South City Hospital said, “The sons and daughters of this soil need to give back to the nation for it to prosper. It is always an honor for me and my team to give back to the country in whichever capacity we have and continue to serve. I’m proud of our esteemed doctors who went above and beyond the call of duty to help those most vulnerable.”

