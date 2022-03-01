ANL 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (5.69%)
ASC 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.45%)
ASL 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.3%)
AVN 95.76 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (2.26%)
BOP 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.05%)
CNERGY 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (5.46%)
FFL 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.39%)
FNEL 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.76%)
GGGL 12.75 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.51%)
GGL 19.46 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (7.81%)
GTECH 8.84 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (12.61%)
HUMNL 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.56%)
KEL 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.61%)
KOSM 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.76%)
MLCF 33.75 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.74%)
PACE 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (4.75%)
PIBTL 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.34%)
PRL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.29%)
PTC 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.27%)
SNGP 33.90 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.8%)
TELE 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (4.63%)
TPL 13.93 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (7.98%)
TPLP 31.09 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (8.37%)
TREET 34.60 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (5.1%)
TRG 69.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.49%)
UNITY 27.35 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.01%)
WAVES 14.58 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (4.82%)
WTL 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (5.75%)
YOUW 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.6%)
BR100 4,512 Increased By 74.3 (1.67%)
BR30 16,352 Increased By 383.5 (2.4%)
KSE100 44,461 Increased By 476.8 (1.08%)
KSE30 17,313 Increased By 221.8 (1.3%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,178
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,509,360
85624hr
Sindh
567,761
Punjab
501,370
Balochistan
35,326
Islamabad
134,336
KPK
216,119
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Services for destitute: South City Hospital collaborates with Rangers

Recorder Report 01 Mar, 2022

KARACHI: South City Hospital has collaborated with the Pakistan Rangers Sindh to provide top-tier healthcare services to the slum areas of District Korangi.

The services were provided through a social activity arranged by the Pakistan Rangers Sindh in the form of a Free Medical Camp at the Colony Sports Complex, Saudabad.

The services provided by South City Hospital were available to patients visiting the camp free of cost, giving equal healthcare opportunities to the residents of the area and was able to provide 360-degree quality healthcare to people that would otherwise not have access.

Commenting on the collaboration, Dr. Saadia Virk, CEO of South City Hospital said, “The sons and daughters of this soil need to give back to the nation for it to prosper. It is always an honor for me and my team to give back to the country in whichever capacity we have and continue to serve. I’m proud of our esteemed doctors who went above and beyond the call of duty to help those most vulnerable.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Rangers South City Hospital Dr. Saadia Virk

Comments

Comments are closed.

Services for destitute: South City Hospital collaborates with Rangers

‘Rs5 power tariff cut will be adjusted thru budgetary reallocation’

Tarin briefs UNDP team about economic challenges, reforms

Putin lays out conditions as Russians shell Kharkiv

Reprising populist rhetoric, PM cuts rates of POL products, power

Jul ’21-Feb ’22: Karachi LTO collects record revenue

Digital payments maintain growth: PRISM posts 1.1m transactions in 1QFY22

PM, COAS discuss situation

EEC mulling over plan: People in upper income basket may share subsidy burden

Real estate, housing societies: FBR restrains PSDDs from issuing NOC

Provisional figures: Feb tax collection stands at Rs443bn

Read more stories