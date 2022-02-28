ANL 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (4.74%)
PM to address nation on economy, global situation amid Russia-Ukraine conflict

  • Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says PM will 'make a very big announcement' today
BR Web Desk Updated 28 Feb, 2022

Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the nation on Monday following his official visit to Russia last week.

During his two-day visit, the PM met President Vladimir Putin and discussed matters of mutual interest as well as the evolving global situation. He also stressed that the Ukraine-Russia conflict was not in anyone's interest and that developing countries were always hardest hit economically in case of conflict.

Meanwhile, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry in a tweet on Monday said that the PM will take the nation into confidence about economic and international challenges in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi also shared that the PM will "make a very big announcement" at 6pm. Speaking to the media, the FM said that the prime minister will talk "openly from the heart", and that people should be ready.

The PM's address to the nation comes at a time when Putin announced that his nuclear forces were on alert to what he called "unfriendly" steps by the West.

Putin orders nuclear forces on high alert

International tensions are already soaring over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and Putin's order will cause further alarm.

Moscow has the world's second-largest arsenal of nuclear weapons and a huge cache of ballistic missiles which form the backbone of the country's deterrence forces.

"I order the defence minister and the chief of the general staff of the Russian armed forces to put the deterrence forces of the Russian army into a special mode of combat service," Putin said.

"You see that Western countries are not only unfriendly to our country in the economic sphere -- I mean illegitimate sanctions," he added, in a televised address.

"Senior officials of leading NATO countries also allow aggressive statements against our country."

