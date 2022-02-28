Yuan set for best month since May 2021 despite geopolitical woes

BEIJING: China's yuan firmed against the dollar on Monday, heading for its best month since May, underpinned by steady demand despite heightened geopolitical worries and fresh Western sanctions on Russia.

The Chinese currency's value against its peers also climbed to a fresh 6-1/2-year high.

A slew of Western nations announced sanctions over the weekend to punish Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, including sanctions on its currency reserves and blocking some Russian banks from the SWIFT international payments system.

Traders and analysts said an escalation in the Russia-Ukraine crisis had driven up foreign inflows into Chinese assets, while corporate clients also appeared to have heavier demand for the yuan to meet month-end requirements.

"Historically, it (the yuan) has been relatively uncorrelated with external risk sentiment," said analysts at HSBC, adding this was because China's economy is very large and its capital account is not fully liberalised.

China's yuan set for third straight weekly gain, despite invasion of Ukraine

"Market participants are aware that the People's Bank of China (PBOC) tends to have a preference for stability during times of heightened uncertainty, and indeed the USD/CNY fixings have not shown much of an upward bias on the whole recently," they said.

The analysts expect the yuan to trade at 6.30 per dollar at the end of the first quarter.

Some traders also noted that with China's annual meeting of parliament set to start on March 5, domestic market participants will likely limit their proprietary accounts and positions to avoid sharp fluctuations.

Prior to market opening, the PBOC set the midpoint rate at 6.3222 per dollar, 124 pips or 0.2% firmer than the previous fix of 6.3346, the strongest since April 25, 2018.

The firmer official midpoint fixing pushed the yuan's value against its major trading partners to a new high last seen around August 2015.

Spot yuan opened at 6.3199 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.3112 at midday, 58 pips firmer than the previous late session close. It is poised for a 0.8% rise for the month, the biggest monthly appreciation since May 2020.

The yuan was also supported by firms converting their FX receipts into yuan on the last trading day of the month, when interbank money conditions also showed some signs of tightness.

The volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark overnight repo traded in the interbank market was at 2.236% as of midday, the strongest since Sept. 14.

By midday, the global dollar index rose to 97.31 from the previous close of 96.615, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.3143 per dollar.