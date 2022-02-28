ANL 11.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.69%)
ASC 11.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.61%)
ASL 12.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-4.77%)
AVN 91.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-2.08%)
BOP 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.77%)
CNERGY 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.45%)
FFL 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
FNEL 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.38%)
GGGL 11.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.62%)
GGL 17.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.5%)
GTECH 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.64%)
HUMNL 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.42%)
KEL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.92%)
KOSM 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.26%)
MLCF 32.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.28%)
PACE 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.56%)
PIBTL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.19%)
PRL 12.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.13%)
SILK 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
SNGP 33.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.28%)
TELE 13.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.68%)
TPL 13.08 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.4%)
TPLP 29.90 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (4.22%)
TREET 32.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-2.49%)
TRG 66.14 Decreased By ▼ -3.70 (-5.3%)
UNITY 26.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.47%)
WAVES 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.37%)
WTL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.3%)
YOUW 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.23%)
BR100 4,405 Decreased By -33 (-0.74%)
BR30 15,660 Decreased By -308.7 (-1.93%)
KSE100 43,719 Decreased By -265.7 (-0.6%)
KSE30 16,986 Decreased By -105 (-0.61%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,178
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,509,360
85624hr
Sindh
567,761
Punjab
501,370
Balochistan
35,326
Islamabad
134,336
KPK
216,119
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

LME aluminium hits record high as Russian sanctions fuel supply woes

Reuters 28 Feb, 2022

London aluminium surged to a record high on Monday after Western countries ratcheted up sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, including blocking some banks from the SWIFT global payments system, raising fears of supply disruptions.

Russia produces about 6% of the world's aluminium and accounts for about 7% of global nickel mine supplies. It is also a major producer of gas used to generate electricity, a key component of aluminium production.

Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange hit a record of $3,492.50 a tonne earlier in the session, and was up 3.5% at $3,474, as of 0540 GMT. LME nickel was up 1.7% at $24,775 a tonne, after having gained 3% earlier in the session.

"It seems that Russia is prioritising its strategic interests over economic sanctions, so the situation runs further risks of escalation and the uncertainty on supplies disruption will continue to underpin prices for these commodities," said Yeap Jun Rong, market strategist at IG in Singapore.

"This comes at a time where economic reopening are also driving demand, potentially elevating the demand-supply imbalance," he added.

Aluminium surges to record high

Russian exports of all commodities from oil and metals to grains will be severely disrupted by fresh Western sanctions, dealing a blow to Russia's economy and hurting the West with a spike in prices and inflation, traders and analysts said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin put the country's nuclear deterrent on high alert on Sunday, the fourth day of the biggest assault on a European state since World War Two.

Fundamentals

  • LME copper rose 0.4% to $9,908 a tonne, lead edged 0.2% higher to $2,374, zinc gained 1.1% to $3,660.5 and tin was 1.2% higher at $45,000.

    • The most-traded April copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange eased 0.1% to 70,940 yuan ($11,241.05) a tonne.

    • ShFE aluminium dipped 0.4% to 22,740 yuan a tonne, nickel fell 0.4% to 177,020 yuan, zinc rose 1% to 25,030 yuan, lead was flat at 15,570 yuan and tin dipped 0.2% to 337,970 yuan.

  • Copper inventories in warehouses monitored by the Shanghai Futures Exchange were at 159,023 tonnes on Friday, up 16.7% from the week before.

  • Societe Generale SA and Credit Suisse Group AG have halted the finance of commodities trading from Russia, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.

aluminium

Comments

1000 characters

LME aluminium hits record high as Russian sanctions fuel supply woes

Putin orders nuclear alert as Ukraine fiercely resists Russian invasion

Rashid says opposition still indecisive

Pakistan-Afghan border reopens days after deadly clash

Oil soars on Russia nuclear alert, bank sanctions impact

FTO’s recommendations: FBR’s IT-Wing to undergo security audit

Ukraine: remaining 700 Pakistanis being evacuated

Extension of GSP Plus status: EU representative, diplomat vow support

Cloud kitchens are booming in Dubai but Pakistan is looking to catch up

Karachi’s air quality worsening

PKR ends lower

Read more stories