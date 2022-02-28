ANL 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (4.74%)
ASC 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.04%)
ASL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.66%)
AVN 95.15 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.61%)
BOP 7.91 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.54%)
CNERGY 5.44 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.45%)
FFL 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.51%)
FNEL 7.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
GGGL 12.34 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (5.02%)
GGL 19.10 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (5.82%)
GTECH 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (12.1%)
HUMNL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.14%)
KEL 3.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.02%)
MLCF 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.46%)
PACE 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
PIBTL 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.09%)
PRL 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.47%)
PTC 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.5%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.27%)
SNGP 33.81 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.54%)
TELE 14.29 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.48%)
TPL 13.86 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (7.44%)
TPLP 31.09 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (8.37%)
TREET 33.90 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.98%)
TRG 68.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-2.06%)
UNITY 27.56 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (3.8%)
WAVES 14.49 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (4.17%)
WTL 1.81 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.02%)
YOUW 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.53%)
BR100 4,474 Increased By 35.7 (0.8%)
BR30 16,180 Increased By 211.9 (1.33%)
KSE100 44,230 Increased By 245.7 (0.56%)
KSE30 17,219 Increased By 127.5 (0.75%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,178
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,509,360
85624hr
Sindh
567,761
Punjab
501,370
Balochistan
35,326
Islamabad
134,336
KPK
216,119
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Rashid spins Bangladesh to 192 all out in third ODI

CHITTAGONG: Leg-spinner Rashid Khan claimed 3-37 to help Afghanistan bowl out Bangladesh for 192 runs in the third...
AFP Updated 28 Feb, 2022

CHITTAGONG: Leg-spinner Rashid Khan claimed 3-37 to help Afghanistan bowl out Bangladesh for 192 runs in the third one-day international in Chittagong on Monday.

Opener Liton Das top-scored with 86 for the hosts but found little support from the other end as Bangladesh were skittled out in 46.5 overs after electing to bat first.

Fazalhaq Farooqi bowled skipper Tamim Iqbal for 11 to end a 43-run opening stand but Shakib Ali Hasan and Liton put Bangladesh in control, putting on 61 for the second wicket.

Shakib dragged one onto his stumps off Azmatullah Omarzai to depart for 30 before Rashid derailed the home side with the wickets of Mushfiqur Rahim (seven) and Yasir Ali (one) in successive overs.

Bangladesh beat Afghanistan by 88 runs to win ODI series

Mohammad Nabi, who also claimed 2-29, ended Liton's innings as Gulbadin Naib took a fine catch at long-on.

In-form Liton's fourth ODI fifty -- smashing seven boundaries in a 113-ball knock -- came after he scored a century in the previous match.

Mahmudullah staged a lone battle after Liton's departure to stay unbeaten on 29, taking Bangladesh close to the 200-run mark.

Bangladesh won the first two matches of the series respectively by four wickets and 88 runs.

Bangladesh Afghanistan Chittagong Tamim Iqbal Liton Das Gulbadin Naib

Comments

1000 characters

Rashid spins Bangladesh to 192 all out in third ODI

Russian forces seize two small cities in Ukraine

Russia hikes key rate to 20% in emergency move, tells companies to sell FX

Pakistan-Afghan border reopens days after deadly clash

Oil soars as sanctions and pressures on Russia mount

FTO’s recommendations: FBR’s IT-Wing to undergo security audit

Pakistan's Air Link to soon start Xiaomi smartphone production

Cloud kitchens are booming in Dubai but Pakistan is looking to catch up

Ukraine: remaining 700 Pakistanis being evacuated

Extension of GSP Plus status: EU representative, diplomat vow support

Russia's isolation deepens as Ukraine resists invasion

Read more stories