ANL 11.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.69%)
ASC 11.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.61%)
ASL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-4.69%)
AVN 91.41 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-2.38%)
BOP 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.77%)
CNERGY 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.45%)
FFL 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
FNEL 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.38%)
GGGL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.28%)
GGL 17.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.5%)
GTECH 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.64%)
HUMNL 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.42%)
KEL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.92%)
KOSM 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.26%)
MLCF 32.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.28%)
PACE 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.56%)
PIBTL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.49%)
PRL 12.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.13%)
SILK 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
SNGP 33.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.28%)
TELE 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.97%)
TPL 13.08 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.4%)
TPLP 29.87 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (4.11%)
TREET 32.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-2.49%)
TRG 66.14 Decreased By ▼ -3.70 (-5.3%)
UNITY 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.32%)
WAVES 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.37%)
WTL 1.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.72%)
YOUW 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.23%)
BR100 4,407 Decreased By -31.2 (-0.7%)
BR30 15,662 Decreased By -306 (-1.92%)
KSE100 43,711 Decreased By -273.7 (-0.62%)
KSE30 16,981 Decreased By -109.8 (-0.64%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,178
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,509,360
85624hr
Sindh
567,761
Punjab
501,370
Balochistan
35,326
Islamabad
134,336
KPK
216,119
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Bangladesh win toss, bat in third Afghanistan ODI

AFP 28 Feb, 2022

CHITTAGONG: Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal won the toss and elected to bat in the third one-day international against Afghanistan at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on Monday.

Bangladesh are looking for a clean sweep in three-match series after winning the opening two matches.

The hosts fielded an unchanged team while Afghanistan brought back Gulbadin Naib in place of Farid Ahmed.

Bangladesh beat Afghanistan by 88 runs to win ODI series

Bangladesh: Liton Das, Tamim Iqbal (capt), Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Yasir Ali, Mahmudullah Riyad, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Riaz Hasan, Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt), Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Azmatullah Omarzai, Fazalhaq Farooqui

Umpires: Gazi Sohel (BAN), Tanvir Ahmed (BAN)

TV umpire: Masudur Rahman (BAN)

Match referee: Neeyamur Rashid (BAN)

Bangladesh Afghanistan Chittagong Tamim Iqbal Liton Das Gulbadin Naib

Comments

1000 characters

Bangladesh win toss, bat in third Afghanistan ODI

Putin orders nuclear alert as Ukraine fiercely resists Russian invasion

Rashid says opposition still indecisive

Pakistan-Afghan border reopens days after deadly clash

Oil soars on Russia nuclear alert, bank sanctions impact

FTO’s recommendations: FBR’s IT-Wing to undergo security audit

Ukraine: remaining 700 Pakistanis being evacuated

Extension of GSP Plus status: EU representative, diplomat vow support

Cloud kitchens are booming in Dubai but Pakistan is looking to catch up

Karachi’s air quality worsening

PKR ends lower

Read more stories