Robbers strike at shop, loot cloth worth Rs1m

KARACHI: Robbers stole cloth worth over one million rupees from a shop in the metropolis, police said. According to details, robbers break opened the locks of a cloth shop situated in a business centre in Korangi No IV on night between Saturday and Sunday. The robbers took away cloth valuing over one million rupees from the shop.

According to CCTV footage, seven robbers were involved in the robbery. The police have registered a case into the incident and started an investigation.