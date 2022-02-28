Delegation from Balochistan visits Akhuwat’s office

LAHORE: Non Governmental Organizations (NGOs) working in Balochistan are eager to establish a network on the pattern of the Punjab Development Network (PDN) for serving the humanity in a befitting manner.

Punjab Development Network (PDN) is an apex body setup by 192 NGOs working under the supervision of the Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar and Dr Amjad Saqib of the Akhuwat Foundation.

Following PDN’s services for the well-being of humanity, NGOs in Balochistan are also eager to establish such a network in accordance with Dr Amjad Saqib’s vision.

To accomplish this noble cause in Balochistan, Executive Director of Youth Organization Hameed Ullah Kakar, CEO of SCAP-Balochistan Hassan Husrat, Manager of BRSP Akbar Khan Achakzai, Executive Director of SMAAJ Rasheed Shah, Executive Director of AID- Balochistan Adil Jahangir, Executive Director of EYES Balochistan Muhammad Sami Khan, Program Manager of Youth Organization Lareb Masoor and CEO of UNREATH Organization Abdul Matin Akhound paid a three-day visit to Akhuwat’s office as delegation.

Delegates were briefed on PDN’s social initiative and operational framework throughout their stay. A news conference is held at the end of their three-day visit, during which participants describe the importance and role of NGOs in the well-being of humanity in Balochistan and pledged to work according to PDN’s structure.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022